Porsha Williams fiancé Simon Guobadia shares CCTV footage of ex-wife Faylnn 'cheating'

The RHOA star claims his ex-wife cheated on him with her lover, with "proof" of CCTV footage of the pair.

Porsha Williams' fiance Simon Guobadia has posted home CCTV footage of his ex Falynn with the man he alleges she cheated with.

Simon alleged that Falynn cheated on him during their marraige with Jaylan Duckworth - who is Falynn's former assistant.

Simon claims his ex-wife Falynn Guobadia cheated on him with her alleged "lover". Picture: Instagram/@falynnguobadia

On Sunday (Jun 6) The RHOA star posted photos of the man who he claims to be Falynn's lover, and shared CCTV of Falynn and Jaylan arriving at their house in a car, as well as the pair walking in together.

Since Simon shared the videos on Instagram, Jaylan has vehemently denied being in a romantic relationship with Falynn. He even called Falynn his "best friend"

Simon previously claimed Falynn "cheated" with Jaylan and is "pregnant" with his child. Now, he has returned with "proof" of their relationship.

The timestamp of the CCTV screenshots show Jaylan driving a car on February 14 (Valentine's Day), February 15 and February 16.

Simon Guobadia shares CCTV footage of Jaylan Duckworth at his and Falynn's home. Picture: Instagram/@iamsimonguobadia

In Simon's post, he wrote: "When I say I have receipts of a cheating wife, this is what it looks like when Jaylan Duckworth (AKA Jaylan Banks) comes to my home on different days to sleep with my wife while I’m out of town in Miami."

Simon continued: "Wait for the video showing them coming back to my home at the end of a night out trying to avoid front door cameras."

"The dumb f**ks forgot the security cameras cover 360 degree view of the property. You cannot come on the property without being noticed by security cameras. Smdh. There are more receipts if needed" he added.

The CCTV footage shows Jaylan driving a car on February 14 (Valentine's Day), February 15 and February 16. Picture: Instagram/@iamsimonguobadia

Simon went on to say: "Tell me how many husbands or wives should tolerate this type of behavior from their spouse. I filed for divorce a second time AFTER this video. She got a baby 'Jesus' to prove that she was actively cheating."

According to The Shade Room, Jaylan claims he was staying in their home and had his own living quarters there as an assistant to Falynn.

"This is not news to Simon. He has taken some random footage that Falynn has access to as well and has spinned it into lies,” he told the publication.

“At that time, I was not only her best friend but also her assistant. I was there for a whole week - which Simon knew about" Jaylan added.

He further denied the claims, saying: "I even have my own quarters in the home which is located on the first floor down the hall from the kitchen.“I am very aware of all of the cameras that cover the home as I was present when the house was under construction.”

Jaylan Duckworth denied Simon's claims that he's in a romantic relationship with Falynn. Picture: Instagram/@itsjaylanbanks

Jaylan also claimed that he has his own code to the house which Simon gave him.

Simon - who is engaged to Falynn's RHOA co-star Porsha - alleged that Falynn is pregnant with Jaylan's child.

In an Instagram post, Simon claimed: "Let’s start with who she cheated with and currently pregnant for and living in a home I paid for - post divorce."

"His Instagram handle is itsjaylanbanks and this is how your generosity gets twisted. Let’s get started there."

Porsha and Simon went public with their engagement back in May. Picture: Instagram/@Porsha4real

Simon made the post after after Falynn, 31, revealed she was going to speak her truth in a tell-all interview addressing Simon's alleged infidelity in their marriage.

In a teaser clip for her upcoming YouTube interview, Falynn said of Simon's engagement to Porsha: "I meant what I said when I took my vows. It hurts. It hurts like hell."

In May, Porsha announced her engagement to Simon by sharing a photo of them boo'd up on a boat. In the post, Porsha insisted she had nothing to do with his divorce from Falynn in the caption.