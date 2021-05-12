Falynn Guobadia reacts to Porsha Williams' engagement to her estranged husband Simon

Falynn Guobadia reacts to Porsha Williams' engagement to her estranged husband Simon. Picture: Instagram

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has spoken out after news of co-star Porsha Williams getting engaged to her estranged husband went viral.

Falynn Guobadia broke her silence following co-star Porsha Williams' confirming her engagement announcement to her estranged husband Simon Guobadia.

After the news went viral on social media with Real Housewives of Atlanta fans going wild over Porsha being engaged to Simon, people wondered what Falynn had to say about it.

Porsha Williams confirmed her engagement to co-star Falynn's estranged husband, Simon Guobadia. Picture: Instagram/@porsha4real

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday (May 11) Falynn released a statement, thanking her fans for sending her love and support during a rough time.

Falynn wrote: 'I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support' she began.

'At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you.' she added.

Falynn took to Instagram to release a statement following Porsha and Simon's engagement news. Picture: Instagram/@falynnguobadia

Simon and Falynn were married for nearly two years before announcing they were getting divorcde last month.

In a post addressing her new relationship with Simon, Porsha noted that the estranged couple actually split earlier this year.

The 39-year-old reality TV star denied reports her new fiancé gave her the same engagement ring as his ex Falynn, a few hours after she confirmed her relationship with Simon.

One fan noticed the similarities in the ring, tweeting: 'That's the same ring his ex wife has it had'.

Porsha quickly shut down the rumour, quote tweeting the fan writing: 'That's a lie.'

Porsha Williams shuts down claims Simon gave her the same ring as Falynn. Picture: Twitter/@Porsha4real

While Porsha has received a significant amount of backlash for getting engaged to her co-star's estranged husband, she seems to be pushing negativity to the side and thriving in her relationship.

On Wednesday (May 12) Porsha reposted a meme titled 'If "if you don't give a dam, we don't give a f*ck" was a couple' with a photo of herself and Simon.

Porsha Williams reposts meme about her and Simon not caring about the backlash they've received. Picture: Instagram

She also responded to fans who entertained the idea of the new couple getting married. One fan wrote "I hope @Porsha4real wedding is a destination wedding that would be SICKNING!!" to which she replied: "Hmm that’s thought" with a heart emoji.

On Monday night, Porsha revealed that she and Simon had been in a relationship for a month. She also clarified that she had no involvement in causing Falynn and Simon to divorce.

She wrote: 'For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them.'

Porsha added 'Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives'.

Porsha Williams speaks out on her relationship with Simon Guobadia. Picture: Instagram/@porsha4real

Falynn announced that she and Simon were splitting on April 22. On her Instagram story, Falynn wrote: 'After two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways'.

''We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other's lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other's children,' she added.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA