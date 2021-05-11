RHOA fans react to Porsha Williams getting engaged to Falynn’s ex-husband Simon Guobadia

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has confirmed her engagement to co-star Falynn Guobadia's estranged husband, Simon.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has shocked fans after confirming that she is engaged to co-star Falynn Guobadia's estranged husband, Simon.

On Monday (May 10) The 39-year-old reality star shared a snap of herself with Simon Guobadia along with a lengthy caption.

In the post, Porsha clarified that she did not have anything to do with the couple's divorce.

Porsha Williams shares a photo of her and Simon Guobadia on a luxurious boat together. Picture: Instagram/@porsha4real

Taking to Instagram, Porsha wrote: 'Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest.'

'I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most'

Porsha Williams reveals she got into a relationship with Simon Guobadia. Picture: Instagram/@porsha4real

She continued: 'For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them.'

'Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.'

Porsha added: 'Simon and Dennis are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ. Two black men stepping up and being amazing people-let’s praise them!!!!'

'It’s truly a beautiful moment in my life & we cannot wait to spend the rest of our lives together. xoxo P #LoveWins'

Porsha Williams initially sparked engagement rumours on Sunday (May 9) when she shared a photo with her massive diamond ring on show. Picture: Instagram/@porsha4real

Fans first began speculating about Porsha's engagement Porsha during her Mother's Day celebrations on Sunday.

The RHOA star shared a photo of herself with her hand placed on Simon's stomach, showing off her large diamond ring on her left finger.

Falynn Guobadia announced that she and Simon decided to end their marriage on April 22. Picture: instagram/@falynnguobadia

Fans were shocked since Falynn was introduced onto RHOA as Porsha's friend when she made her debut in December 2020.

On April 22, Falynn announced that she and Simon decided to end their marriage after two years.

'After two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways,' she wrote on her IG story.

'We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other's lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other's children,' she added.

'This mutual decision was not made lightly and despite our current willingness to be transparent, we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this very difficult period.' the post ended.

Fans have reacted to Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia's engagement. See tweets below.

Porsha engaged to Falynn’s ex husband after a month?!? And she might be pregnant?? This is piping hot tea at 7:45 am! pic.twitter.com/NegoqhhQvn — PC Penne 🇦🇴🇨🇩 (@dalilah_black) May 11, 2021

Us: Porsha when did you really start dating Simon!? #RHOA



Porsha: pic.twitter.com/Gt04ufNWPZ — B 🐝 (@theflyblkgrl) May 11, 2021

Simon & Falynn announced their separation not even a month ago. And Porsha trying to tell me all this happened within a month?? pic.twitter.com/jQz5ww95d7 — Sean Garrette (@seangarrette) May 11, 2021

BRAVO really had us watching that dry ass season, for the real tea to pop off after the reunion #RHOA #Porsha pic.twitter.com/R6MxsWjsY1 — Nesee (@THE_BLK_HOUSE) May 11, 2021