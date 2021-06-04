Porsha Williams fiancé Simon Guobadia accuses estranged wife Falynn of cheating

4 June 2021, 13:43

Porsha, Simon and Falynn
Porsha, Simon and Falynn. Picture: Instagram: @porsha4real @falynnguobadia

Conflict between RHOA Falynn and her estranged husband Simon Guobadia is heating up, as he accuses her of cheating during their marriage.

Things are heating up between Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Falynn and Simon, following a preview clip, where she teased her up-coming 'tell all' interview.

Falynn Guobadia reacts to Porsha Williams' engagement to her estranged husband Simon

The trio were recently in the headlines, when fellow RHOA star Porsha Williams announced her engagement to her co-star Falynn's estranged husband – not long after the pair separated.

Falynn and Simon were married for two years, but had built a five-year friendship.

Porsha and Simon became trending after they announced their engagement on social media.
Porsha and Simon became trending after they announced their engagement on social media. Picture: Instagram: @porsha4real

The ex-couple have taken to instagram to send shots at each other.

Falynn posted a preview of the interview, that will drop on YouTube on June 10, on her Instagram.

In the video interviewer Adam Newell says: "fans were speculating that you maybe had been cheating on Simon" to which she replied: "I meant what I said when I took my vows" adding "I love hard" while shedding tears.

Falynn Guobadia reveals she will speak her 'truth' in an upcoming tell-all interview.
Falynn Guobadia reveals she will speak her 'truth' in an upcoming tell-all interview. Picture: Instagram: @falynnguobadia

Simon in response posted the video to his own page, captioning the controversial clip:

"The Face of Cheating Wife...Let’s start with why I filed for divorce." he wrote, adding: "Let’s start with who she cheated with and currently pregnant for and living in a home I paid for - post divorce".

The caption proceeded to get messier, as he tagged the man he accuses his ex of cheating with, finishing:

"His Instgram handle is itsjaylanbanks and this is how your generosity gets twisted. Let’s get started there".

Simon Guobadia slammed his estranged wife Falynn in an Instagram post.
Simon Guobadia slammed his estranged wife Falynn in an Instagram post. Picture: Instagram: @iamsimonguobadia

Fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the drama:

