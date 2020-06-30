Pop Smoke album cover by Virgil Abloh scrapped as fans call it "disgusting"

30 June 2020, 14:38

Off-White designer Virgil Abloh's album artwork for Pop Smoke has been scrapped after an angry response from fans.

Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke's posthumous debut album has been highly anticipated following the death of the 'Dior' star in a shooting back in 2019.

With 50 Cent jumping on board to help get the album, titled 'Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon' finished, the excitement has been steadily building, but when fans caught of glimpse of the album's artwork they were far from happy.

Pop Smoke's debut album artowork by Virgil Abloh has angered fans
Pop Smoke's debut album artowork by Virgil Abloh has angered fans. Picture: Getty

After posting the album artwork, which saw Pop Smoke pictured behind barbed wire and surrounded by smoke, Virgil Abloh wrote, "The last conversation I had with @realpopsmoke was about what we were gonna to do in the future. This album cover was one of like 5 things we talked about. He mentioned his story felt like the metaphor of a rose & thorns growing from concrete of his hood in Canarsie, Brooklyn. In your memory, I just finished it yesterday."

Virgil went on to write, "As evident of the whole idea, the t-shirt insinuates it's mandatory we put an and to this cycle of violence that plagues us, we need to shoot for the moon & aim for the stars. As heavy as it is we are celebrating your life the whole way thru. ⁣⁣Rest in peace young one."

But as soon as fans got a glimpse of the 'Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon' artwork they reacted negatively causing the rapper's label to issue a statement explaining that they would be starting again.

In response to Pop Smoke's album artwork, one fan wrote, 'This is lazy. Pop Smoke deserves better.' whilst another added, 'Virgil put zero effort into that album cover. He literally used the first photo that comes up when you search Pop Smoke’s name on Google.'

Following the intense backlash from Pop Smoke's fans, Steven Victor, head of Victor Victor Worldwide, which was Pop Smoke's record label, tweeted, "POP WOULD LISTEN TO HIS FANS ! MAKING A CHANGE. B R B. H E A R D Y O U."

He went on to post on Instagram writing, "As pop’s label & as his friends/family, it is our obligation to bring his vision to life he wanted virgil to lead creative, we fulfilled his wishes however, unfortunately, he’s not here to give his final approval his fans, are."

Continuing, Victor said, "You know why you love pop your voices are loud and clear he loved his fans and listened to his fans pop and we at victor victor h e a r d you l o u d and clear - changes will be made see you July 3rd 2020."

Pop Smoke's posthumous debut album 'Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon' will be released on Friday 3rd July 2020.

