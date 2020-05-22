8 Brooklyn Drill rappers you need to know in 2020

Brooklyn Drill rappers like Pop Smoke and Fivio Foreign have become some of the biggest names in Hip Hop.

If you're a Hip Hop fan you'll know about the growing sound of Brooklyn Drill. Borrowing sounds from the UK Drill scene, with many of the songs created by British producers, Brooklyn Drill has fast become the sound right at the forefront of Hip Hop.

After the tragic death of rising Brooklyn Drill rapper Pop Smoke, the sound gained even more fans and now boasts a number of huge names repping the Drill wave.

So check out 8 of the Brooklyn Drill rappers you need to know about in 2020...

Pop Smoke Pop Smoke was tragically shot and killed during a home invasion in February 2020 and the rapper was the biggest name in the Brooklyn Drill scene. A posthumous Pop Smoke album is being released on 12th June 2020 and will be executively produced by fellow New York rap heavyweight 50 Cent. Pop Smoke's deep voice and energetic flow saw him cement his status as the leading figure in Brooklyn Drill, with songs such as 'Dior', 'Welcome To The Party' and 'Shake The Room' becoming the sound of the scene. Essential song: Pop Smoke - 'Dior'

Fivio Foreign When you hear the "Ay, Ay, Ay" adlib, you instantly know it's a Fivio Foreign track, with the 24-year-old quickly becoming one of the biggest names in the Brooklyn Drill scene in recent times. His popularity has grown thanks to huge songs like 'Big Drip' and 'Wetty', as well as a feature on Drake's recent song 'Demons'. With the release of his '800 BC' mixtape in April 2020, Fivio Forign has already cemented his status as one of the most respected rappers in Brooklyn.

22Gz Hailing from the Flatbush area of Brooklyn, rapper 22Gz is part of Sniper Gang, which also boasts jailed rapper Kodak Black as a member. Several collaborations with UK producer Ghosty have seen 22Gz drop a number of big songs recently including 'Suburban, Pt. 2' and 'No Questions'. 22Gz's unrelenting energy on tracks has earned him a reputation as one of the fiercest Brooklyn Drill rappers on the mic and he backed that reputation up with his brilliant mixtape 'Growth & Development' in April 2020. Essential song: 22Gz - 'No Questions' 22Gz has become one of the leading names in Brooklyn Drill. Picture: Getty

Sleepy Hallow Unlike many of the rappers on this list, Sleepy Hallow's sound doesn't borrow too much from the UK scene but rather fuses Brooklyn Drill with more traditional Hip Hop sounds. Sleepy Hallow made an appearance on Lil TJay's song 'Wet Em Up Pt.2' from his Drill-based 2020 mixtape 'State Of Emergency, which also featured Fivio Foreign and Pop Smoke, but it's his own releases which have helped to build his foundations in the scene. 2018 drops 'Better Than Us' and 'Panic, Pt.3' showcased the fast-paced Brooklyn Drill sound which has become synonymous with the genre, but his 2020 track 'Deep End Freestyle' is the song which opened Sleepy Hallow up to a more mainstream audience. Essential song: Sleepy Hallow - 'Deep End Freestyle'

Smoove L Smoove L has been rapping for several years now, but the increased attention paid to the Brooklyn Drill scene in recent years has allowed him to ensure eyes are firmly on him. After signing to Interscope Records at the end of 2019, Smoove L has put himself into a position to take over the game and he got 2020 off to a huge start as he dropped his 'Boy From Brooklyn' mixtape. Featuring songs like '2020' and 'Undefeated', Smoove L's melodic Drill style has pushed him to the forefront of the Brooklyn Drill sound and helped build a lane he is firmly owning right now. Essential song: Smoove L - 'Outstanding'

Sheff G After releasing one of the earliest Brooklyn Drill hits with 'No Suburban' back in 2017, which was produced by UK producer AXL Beats, Sheff G ensured he would be respected as one of the pioneers of the wave. Continuing his strong release of hits, 'Disrespect' and 'Panic' swiftly followed before Sheff G's 2020 project 'One and Only' showcased a more laid back style. Essential song: Sheff G - 'All My Life' Sheff G (L) and Sleepy Hallow are leading names in the Brooklyn Drill scene. Picture: Getty

Rah Swish Rah Swish is one of the freshest rappers on this list and his style regularly fuses the UK sound with that of Brooklyn Drill. Another rapper who was dropping Drill bangers back in 2017, Rah Swish has honed his sound over the years and become one of the leading names in the scene. Songs like 'Treeshin' and 'Wooo Walk' quickly became fan favourites before the rapper dropped his eagerly anticipated 'Look What They Started' mixtape in 2019. Essential song: Rah Swish - 'War Time'