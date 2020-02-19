Pop Smoke dead: rapper, 20, tragically murdered in home invasion

19 February 2020, 14:55 | Updated: 19 February 2020, 15:13

Pop Smoke has reportedly been killed during a home invasion.
Pop Smoke has reportedly been killed during a home invasion. Picture: Getty

The rapper was reportedly announced dead after being rushed to hospital.

Pop Smoke has tragically been shot and killed in what appears to be a home invasion robbery, TMZ reports.

The rising rapper, aged just 20 years old, was at his home in the Hollywood Hills, California at 4:30am this morning (19 Feb) when two men wearing masks and hoodies broke into his house, the publication claim law enforcements say.

The two suspects reportedly fired multiple shots, "striking and critically wounding" Pop Smoke, who real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson. The men reportedly fled on foot.

Pop Smoke, 20, has been killed during a home invasion, reports say.
Pop Smoke, 20, has been killed during a home invasion, reports say. Picture: Getty

Jackson was was rushed by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood after the incident. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

The report states that the two suspects have not yet been caught, nor identified. It is not clear if Jackson knew the suspects. A man was handcuffed after the incident, but police determined he wasn't involved and was then released.

This is a developing story.

Musicians have paid tribute to the young rapper, whose biggest hits include 'Welcome To The Party', 'Dior' and 'Gatti' with Travis Scott.

"The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop," wrote Nicki Minaj.

