Pop Smoke 'accidentally exposed his home address' on Instagram hours before his death

Brooklyn-bred rapper Pop Smoke accidentally gave away his Hollywood Hills address the day before he was brutally shot and killed inside his home on Wednesday (Feb 19).

The up-and-coming rapper, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, had posted his home address in an Instagram video published just hours before men broke in and fatally shot him.

Pop Smoke accidentally exposed his address on Instagram hours before his passing. Picture: Instagram

The rapper, who was just 20-years-old showed his Instagram followers the haul of gifts he'd received from fashion designer brand Amiri.

While rapping the lyrics from his popular track Dior, Pop he showed off his bags of goodies from the brand he mentions in his song.

Pop Smoke shares photo on his Instagram story hours before he was fatally shot. Picture: Instagram

"Mike Amiri, Mike Amiri... ahaha. Billie Jean, Billie Jean," the rapper laughed as he filmed the black bags full of Amiri items.

However, the address of his Hollywood Hills address was exposed on the gift label on the bags, clearly showing the place where they had been delivered to.

Hours later, TMZ reported that Pop Smoke was shot and killed by masked men who broke into his mansion.

Los Angeles Police Department officials later reported between two and six suspects wearing ski masks forced their way into the home and opened fire. The men fired multiple shots, critically wounding him before running away on foot.

The rapper was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood by ambulance, where he was later pronounced dead.

The alleged home invasion took place at around 4.30am in a house Pop Smoke was reportedly renting from Real Housewives star Teddi Mellencamp and her husband.

Many US artists such as Nicki Minaj. Roddy Rich, Drake, 50 Cent and more have payed tribute to Pop Smoke.

R.I.P