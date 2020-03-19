Kodak Black dragged for saying he wants coronavirus to last until he gets out of jail

19 March 2020, 17:09

Kodak Black has received backlash after claiming he wants Coronavirus to last until he gets out of jail
Kodak Black has received backlash after claiming he wants Coronavirus to last until he gets out of jail. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapper Kodak Black has received backlash after his recent comments on the widespread coronavirus pandemic.

Kodak Black has received backlash after updating his fans with his thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic.

Kodak Black facing additional years in jail after pleading guilty to gun possession

On Wednesday (Mar 19) the 22-year-old rapper took to Instagram story from behind bars to let his fans know that he wants coronavirus to last while he is in jail.

Despite the serious Covid-19 disease rapidly spreading and death toll rising, Kodak Black still addressed the topic with insensitivity.

The "ZeZe rapper wrote ""#Lol I ain’t missing out on nothing Right Na...U Rap N***az can’t make no money Right Na...This Corona sh*t need to last til I Get Out".

Kodak Black posts his views on Coronavirus
Kodak Black posts his views on Coronavirus. Picture: Instagram

A voice clip that surfaced online allegedly of Kodak Black repeating what he said in his post. The fan received backlash underneath the posts and shorty got deleted off his Instagram account.

Shortly after, the rapper took to his Instagram Story to share a series photos of himself in prison.

Kodak Black uploads photos from jail on Instagram
Kodak Black uploads photos from jail on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

However, man users online were disapproving of Kodak's approach to the virus which has struck pain, confusion and stress for many.

One fan took Twitter and wrote "Hoping for other rappers to lose and not understanding the seriousness of this virus? Yeah, he needs to stay where he's at, clearly he ain't changing...smh".

The Coronavirus pandemic has struck the majority of festivals impacting artists and their fans.

What do you think about Kodak's views ?

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Kodak Black News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Watch the Love Island 2020 winter reunion.

Love Island reunion 2020: watch the full interview here

Chris Brown communicates with baby Aeko via FaceTime during Coronavirus travel ban

Chris Brown 'FaceTime’s baby son Aeko everyday' following Coronavirus travel ban

Chris Brown

Love Island's Ovie Soko shoots his shot at Rihanna

Love Island's Ovie Soko shoots his shot at Rihanna on Instagram

Rihanna

Drake self-isolates after friend Kevin Durant tests positive for Coronavirus

Drake 'self-isolating' after Kevin Durant tests positive for Coronavirus days after partying with rapper

Drake

Trending

The Forbes '30 under 30' list

Micheal Ward & Dave amongst British stars named on Forbes '30 Under 30' List
Tekashi 6ix9ine is being sued by Fashion Nova after failing to uphold his deal

Tekashi 6ix9ine sued by clothing brand Fashion Nova for $2.25 million

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Glastonbury has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

Glastonbury festival cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

Oprah has denied rumoured calming she was arrested for sex trafficking.

Oprah Winfrey slams "awful" rumours she has been arrested for sex trafficking
Is Charlamagne Tha God leaving ‘The Breakfast Club’ ?

Charlamagne Tha God rumoured to be leaving ‘The Breakfast Club’ after a decade