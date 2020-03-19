Kodak Black dragged for saying he wants coronavirus to last until he gets out of jail

Rapper Kodak Black has received backlash after his recent comments on the widespread coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday (Mar 19) the 22-year-old rapper took to Instagram story from behind bars to let his fans know that he wants coronavirus to last while he is in jail.

Despite the serious Covid-19 disease rapidly spreading and death toll rising, Kodak Black still addressed the topic with insensitivity.

The "ZeZe rapper wrote ""#Lol I ain’t missing out on nothing Right Na...U Rap N***az can’t make no money Right Na...This Corona sh*t need to last til I Get Out".

A voice clip that surfaced online allegedly of Kodak Black repeating what he said in his post. The fan received backlash underneath the posts and shorty got deleted off his Instagram account.

Shortly after, the rapper took to his Instagram Story to share a series photos of himself in prison.

However, man users online were disapproving of Kodak's approach to the virus which has struck pain, confusion and stress for many.

One fan took Twitter and wrote "Hoping for other rappers to lose and not understanding the seriousness of this virus? Yeah, he needs to stay where he's at, clearly he ain't changing...smh".

Lmfao why Kodak Black said he wants the Coronavirus to last until he get out of prison 💀 — Joronomo (@Joronomo93) March 18, 2020

The Coronavirus pandemic has struck the majority of festivals impacting artists and their fans.

