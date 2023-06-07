Pete Davidson unleashes explicit voicemail at PETA who slammed him for buying a dog over adopting

7 June 2023, 15:24

Pete Davidson heads to 2023 Met Gala

Pete didn't hold back when sending a voicemail to PETA who accused him of buying instead of adopting a pet.

Pete Davidson left a scathing voicemail to animal charity PETA after they accused him of buying a dog instead of adopting.

The 29-year-old was seen picking up a new cavapoo dog in New York last week, and PETA released a statement slamming Pete for not adopting.

Now, Pete has responded and sent an explosive voicemail detailing his reasons for purchasing the new dog.

Ice Spice and Pete Davidson dating rumours go viral

Pete was slammed by PETA for buying not adopting a dog.
Pete was slammed by PETA for buying not adopting a dog. Picture: Getty

Davidson directly addressed Senior Vice President of Cruelty Investigations Daphna Nachminovitch at PETA, who released the statement.

Part of the statement read that "It's tragic that Pete didn’t seek out a borough-born mutt from a city animal shelter, because a scrappy New Yorker with charm, personality, and unconventional handsomeness could have been his perfect match."

Pete then replied: "Thank you so much for making comments publicly that I didn't adopt a dog. I just want to let you know I am severely allergic to dogs so I have to get a specific breed."

Kim Kardashian reunites with ex Pete Davidson at the Met Gala, nine months post-split

Pete pictured with Henry, his mother's previous cavapoo who sadly died.
Pete pictured with Henry, his mother's previous cavapoo who sadly died. Picture: Instagram

He then explained that the new pet was for his mother whose dog had just passed away at the age of 2.

"So why don’t you do your research before you f****** create news stories for people because you’re boring..." Pete continued.

He angrily ended the message with "F*** and suck my d***."

