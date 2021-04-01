Offset co-signs Quavo being "innocent" in Saweetie elevator fight

Migos member Offset has seemingly agreed that his hip-hop group member, Quavo, is "innocent" following his elevator fight with Saweetie.

Migos rapper Quavo and his ex-girlfriend Saweetie has been a trending topic of conversation amongst fans, after a video footage showed the pair engaging in a physical fight in an elevator.

Quavo has received backlash after the video shows him physically dragging Saweetie into the elevator.

The pair begin pulling each other, fighting over an orange briefcase box, with Quavo then tussling Saweetie to the ground.

Saweetie announced her and Quavo's split earlier this month, revealing she had "endured too much betrayal and hurt". Picture: Getty

Quavo gains control as Saweetie stays on the ground for a while, before limping out of the elevator.

While Quavo has been labelled an "abuser" and many have voiced their opinions on how he handled Saweetie, others have defended him.

Some people have argued Saweetie is just as much at fault, as the video shows her taking a swing at him - one of which is Atlanta rapper Trouble.

In a video Trouble uploaded to his Instagram on Wednesday, in response to the Quavo and Saweetie fight video, he said Quavo is "innocent".

The "Ain't My Fault" rapper also claimed Quavo didn't do anything to harm his girlfriend in the video.

Trouble says Quavo is "innocent" and didn't "harm his girlfriend" Saweetie. Picture: Instagram

Trouble says "that s**t was some basic ass s**t what they just went through". He went on to explain the fight as "tuggawar" and referred to Saweetie falling to the ground as a "little tumble".

Continuing to explain his view, Trouble said "he didn't abuse her, he didn't punch her out or none of that".

The rapper captioned the video "@quavohuncho innocent," said Trouble in the statement that Offset co-signed.

"Ain gon say it noooo mo!... Afta she swung on em dawg even used da same call of duty case to hold da door open for da lady to get up an walk out. Yall Brazy af man."

Quavo's Hip-Hop group member, Offset, 'liked' Trouble's video, seemingly agreeing with the sentiment of his video.

Offset 'likes' Trouble's Instagram video, where he is claiming Quavo is "innocent" in the fight he had with Saweetie. Picture: Getty

Watch the video here. The Migos have not issued a statement on the video, nor has Saweetie.