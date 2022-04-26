Noughts + Crosses season 2: how to watch, full cast list & more

Season 2 of the hit drama series Noughts + Crosses returns tonight on BBC One

Noughts + Crosses is BACK for a second season, picking up from the major cliffhanger that season one ended on with Callum and Sephy on the run together.

Featuring the return of Callum and Sephy, season 2 will focus on them urgently attempting to depart Albion in pursuit of a new life together, as the city they left behind erupts in the aftermath of Sephy's 'kidnapping.'

With the new series airing tonight, here's everything you need to know about Season 2 of Noughts + Crosses.

"Noughts and Crosses" UK Premiere at the Ritzy Picturehouse on March 02, 2020 in London, England. Picture: Getty

What is season 2 of Noughts + Crosses about?

Following up from last season, Sephy and Callum are both still alive but on the run. Given that both Sephy and Callum's brother Jude are still grieving over Callum's death in Knife Edge, it's difficult to see how the BBC could bring a realistic adaptation of the book to the screen with Callum still present.

The first four episodes of the new season is directed by Koby Adom, who directed three episodes of the first season. He also directed two episodes of the most recent season of Top Boy.

Who's in the cast?

The official cast of season 2 consists of:

Masali Baduza as Persephone "Sephy" Hadley

Jack Rowan as Callum McGregor

Helen Baxendale as Meggie McGregor

Paterson Joseph as Home Secretary Kamal Hadley

Shaun Dingwall as Jack Dorn

Bonnie Mbuli as Jasmine Hadley

Ian Hart as Ryan McGregor

Judi Love as Chidi Abara

Michael Dapaah as Mensah

Jasmine Jobson as Cara

Robert Hands as Clem

How can I watch Noughts + Crosses season 2?

Season 2 of the hit drama show will be aired on BBC One, and can later be watched on BBC iPlayer. The entire boxset will be uploaded when the series is finished airing.

Noughts + Crosses series 2 starts on April 26 at 10.40pm on BBC One.