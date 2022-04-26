Noughts + Crosses season 2: how to watch, full cast list & more
26 April 2022, 13:43
Season 2 of the hit drama series Noughts + Crosses returns tonight on BBC One
Noughts + Crosses is BACK for a second season, picking up from the major cliffhanger that season one ended on with Callum and Sephy on the run together.
Stormzy's Appearance In Malorie Blackman's 'Noughts + Crosses' Is "Dream Come True"
Featuring the return of Callum and Sephy, season 2 will focus on them urgently attempting to depart Albion in pursuit of a new life together, as the city they left behind erupts in the aftermath of Sephy's 'kidnapping.'
With the new series airing tonight, here's everything you need to know about Season 2 of Noughts + Crosses.
What is season 2 of Noughts + Crosses about?
Following up from last season, Sephy and Callum are both still alive but on the run. Given that both Sephy and Callum's brother Jude are still grieving over Callum's death in Knife Edge, it's difficult to see how the BBC could bring a realistic adaptation of the book to the screen with Callum still present.
The first four episodes of the new season is directed by Koby Adom, who directed three episodes of the first season. He also directed two episodes of the most recent season of Top Boy.
You won't want to miss this! Noughts + Crosses is back TONIGHT on @BBCiPlayer and @BBCOne. 10.40pm. https://t.co/SO2rxVghs9— BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) April 26, 2022
Who's in the cast?
The official cast of season 2 consists of:
- Masali Baduza as Persephone "Sephy" Hadley
- Jack Rowan as Callum McGregor
- Helen Baxendale as Meggie McGregor
- Paterson Joseph as Home Secretary Kamal Hadley
- Shaun Dingwall as Jack Dorn
- Bonnie Mbuli as Jasmine Hadley
- Ian Hart as Ryan McGregor
- Judi Love as Chidi Abara
- Michael Dapaah as Mensah
- Jasmine Jobson as Cara
- Robert Hands as Clem
How can I watch Noughts + Crosses season 2?
Season 2 of the hit drama show will be aired on BBC One, and can later be watched on BBC iPlayer. The entire boxset will be uploaded when the series is finished airing.
Noughts + Crosses series 2 starts on April 26 at 10.40pm on BBC One.