Not3s addresses claims he cheated on his girlfriend Aliyah Raey

The 22 year-old rapper broke his silence after being exposed for cheating on his pregnant girlfriend Aliyah Raey.

This comes after he was exposed his ex flame, YouTuber Yasmin, who revealed she met with him while Raey was in Dubai.

On Thursday (Nov 19) Not3s posted a statement on Instagram, claiming that he "slipped up" by "entertaining" Yasmin.

Taking to Twitter, the "My Lover" star wrote: "I've thought a lot about whether to speak on this. Part of me feels that I only owe one person an explanation but I have to accept that being in the public eye comes with some responsibility"

Not3s continued "I slipped up by entertaining the bs in the first place and I take full responsibility for that. I was selfish and didn't take the time to think fully".

"Regardless of what may happen between us, Aliyah is carrying my baby and my actions weren't ok."

The "Aladdin" artist revealed what he will be doing moving forward from his mistake.

"My focus now is to grow from this and to make sure that the mother of my child is good both mentally and emotionally."

Closing his statement, the 22 year-old star thanked people who have reached out to him personally. "For those who have hit me up one to one I appreciate you" Not3s wrote.

Prior to his public apology, the East London rapper was trending on Twitter after Yasmin leaked screenshots of Not3s sliding into her DM's.

She also shared a video of her inside Not3s car, showing they did link up.

Yassy mentioned she and Not3s have history from a year ago and he slid into her DMs on Thursday.



Yassy revealed she met up with the singer for closure, but discovered that he actually intended to take things further, which she said she did not allow. pic.twitter.com/fGwe8uTORR — The Shade Borough (@TheShadeBorough) November 18, 2020

On Wednesday (Nov 18) Yasmin revealed that she met with Not3s for "closure", after he had abruptly stopped speaking to her after her father passed away.

Yasmin – known as @therealyassy on Instagram, claimed that her and Not3s were more than just a "fling" prior to his relationship with Aliyah.

Ealier this year, Not3s girlfriend Aliyah Raey revealed she was pregnant with his baby. Raey shared the gender of their baby on Instagram, revealing they're having a little boy.