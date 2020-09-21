Not3s expecting first child with pregnant girlfriend Aliyah Raey

Not3s is expecting his first child with pregnant girlfriend Aliya Raey. Picture: Instagram

Aliyah Raey has shared a beautiful photo debuting her baby bump, while revealing her and Not3s are expecting.

Not3s and his girlfriend Aliyah Raey have been going strong for a while now and the pair will be welcoming their little bundle of joy soon.

East London rapper Not3s and his girlfriend announced they are expecting their first child together on social media.

On Sunday (Sept 20) Raey, 25, took to Instagram to share the news that she and Not3s are having a baby.

The Influencer and lingerie brand owner posted a photo of herself in a mesh black flowery gown, showing off her pregnant baby bump.

In the adorable photo, Aliyah is holding the bottom of her belly, while being photographed from a side profile – giving their fans a good view of their unborn baby.

Raey captioned the post with a sweet message to their baby, writing "Life never existed before you".

Many fans and supporters swamped her comment section with congratulatory and well-wishes messages.

Not3s and his girlfriend Aliya Raey share a romantic moment on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

However, the pregnancy came as a shock to other fans, who suspected that the pair broke up earlier this month.

Some fans thought their pair split after Not3s wrote a cryptic tweet about someone emotionally hurting him on Twitter.

On Sept 12, the rapper wrote "Hurts me that you hurt me but it is what it is"on Twitter.

However, the pair have not addressed rumours that they have broken up.

Aliya Raey thanks supporters for their congratulatory messages. Picture: Instagram

Aliyah Raey is a fashion and accessories entrepreneur who is widely recognized for founding the online contemporary womenswear boutique Meeting Attire.

The 25-year-old influencer generated a social media presence through the use of her Instagram account, which boasts over 170,000 and counting followers.

Aliya is originally from Jacksonville, Florida. The social media sensation was previously married to soccer player Demba Ba.

Not3s recently made a return to the music scene with his song "Highest", after taking a hiatus.

The 22-year-old star, who is most known for his songs "Addison Lee", "My Lover" and "Fine Wine".

See fans reactions to the pregnancy announcement below.

Omg Aliyah and Not3s are pregnant 😍😍 — FAY - CloudWineUK 🍷 (@FadzaiVeanah) September 20, 2020

not3s’ girl is pregs🥺🥺 — BM🖤 (@beccamuk) September 20, 2020

Awwww Not3s is gonna be a dad 🥺 — Teeyana Aromi (@TeeyanaAromi) September 20, 2020