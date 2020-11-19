Who is Not3s' girlfriend Aliyah Raey? Instagram and age revealed

Not3s and his girlfriend have been widely discussed on social media over their relationship, but who is Aliyah Raey?

Not3s and his girlfriend Aliyah Raey were couple goals and seemed to have a relationship that many would aspire to have.

The two young successful go-getters excited fans when they revealed they were expecting their first child together earlier this year.

However, their relationship became a trending topic on social media after Not3s was accused of cheating on his pregnant girlfriend with YouTuber Yasmin – but what actually happened?

See below.