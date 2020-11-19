Who is Not3s' girlfriend Aliyah Raey? Instagram and age revealed

19 November 2020, 11:35 | Updated: 19 November 2020, 12:08

Who is Not3s' girlfriend Aliyah Raey? Instagram and age revealed
Who is Not3s' girlfriend Aliyah Raey? Instagram and age revealed

Not3s and his girlfriend have been widely discussed on social media over their relationship, but who is Aliyah Raey?

Not3s and his girlfriend Aliyah Raey were couple goals and seemed to have a relationship that many would aspire to have.

Not3s' pregnant girlfriend Aliyah Raey reveals the gender of their first child

The two young successful go-getters excited fans when they revealed they were expecting their first child together earlier this year.

However, their relationship became a trending topic on social media after Not3s was accused of cheating on his pregnant girlfriend with YouTuber Yasmin – but what actually happened?

  1. Who is Not3s girlfriend Aliyah Raey?

    Aliyah Raey was born in Jacksonville, Florida.

    The American fashion and accessories entrepreneur works as an influencer and owns her own lingerie brand called 'Pierre Noire'.

    Aliyah Raey
    Aliyah Raey

    Raey was first widely recognised for founding the online contemporary womenswear boutique Meeting Attire.

    Aliyah Raey also built her own YouTube Channel called 'The Reality of Raey' which focussed on fashion and lifestyle.

    Aliyah Raey is an American fashion entrepreneur, as well as a social media influencer
    Aliyah Raey is an American fashion entrepreneur, as well as a social media influencer

    Not3s girlfriend was previously married to football player Demba Ba in 2017 and they lived in Dubai together.

    She has a sister called Jasmine, who has often posted videos featuring with Aliyah on her YouTube channel titled 'The Journey Continues'.

  2. What is Aliyah Raey's Instagram?

    Aliyah Raey has 182k followers on her Instagram under the handle @aliyahraey which she has changed to be a private account.

  3. What is Aliyah Raey's age?

    Aliyah Raey is 26 years-old. She was born on October 8, 1994. Her birth sign is a Libra.

  4. What is Not3s age?

    Not3s is an East London rapper who is 22 years-old. Not3s was born on April 17, 1998.

  5. Not3s and Aliyah Raey's relationship

    The pair became official in February, sharing images on social media.

    However, Not3s’ girlfriend announced on September 20th that the pair would be welcoming their first child together.

    Aliyah and Not3s shares sweet photos on Instagram, quickly becoming the internets "couple goals"
    Aliyah and Not3s shares sweet photos on Instagram, quickly becoming the internets "couple goals"

    Sharing an image of her holding her bump, she captioned it: “Life never existed before you.”

    On October 31st she confirmed that she is expecting a boy.

    Alongside an image of herself with blue eyeshadow, she captioned it: “To my son, you’re everything I’ve ever dreamed of. Couldn’t have wished for a better birthday surprise! ITS A BOY. My biggest blessing is you.”

  6. Who is Yasmin? Did Not3s cheat?

    Yasmin is a 22 year-old YouTuber who began a channel with her sister, Halima, titled ' Yas and Hals'.

    Since their channel launched in 2016, it has grown and amassed 313k subscribers.

    Yasmin
    Yasmin

    On Wednesday (Nov 18) Yasmin took to Instagram to expose Not3s for allegedly meeting up with her while his pregnant girlfriend, Aliyah Raey was in Dubai.

    Yasmin claimed that Not3s wanted to meet up with her romantically.

    Yasmin deemed it as disrespectful and alleged that Not3s suddenly stopped speaking to her after her father passed away.

    She claimed that she wanted to get closure on that situation, which is why she wanted to meet with the rapper.

