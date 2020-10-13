Not3s' pregnant girlfriend Aliyah Raey reveals the gender of their first child

Not3s girlfriend, Aliyah Raey, has announced the gender of the bundle of joy they will be welcoming soon.

On Tuesday (Oct 13) the 25-year-old Florida native took to Instagram and revealed she and Not3s are expecting a little baby boy.

After initially announcing the pregnancy last month, many fans speculated on the gender of their baby.

Now, it is confirmed that the UK rapper and his girlfriend will be welcoming a little mini Not3s.

Taking to Instagram, Raey shared an adorable photo of herself in a white draped outfit.

The social sensation is pictured cradling her baby bump, while wearing blue eyeshadow to symbolise the gender.

Aliyah captioned the photo "To my son, you’re everything I’ve ever dreamed of 💙Couldn’t have wished for a better birthday surprise! ITS A BOY💙💙💙 My biggest blessing is you."

In another post, Aliyah revealed that she had a feeling that the baby was going to be a boy.

Sharing a photo of fancy blue balloons in Shangri-La Hotel, at The Shard, Raey thanked brands which contributed to her having a nice experience finding out the gender of the baby.

Raey wrote "I can’t wait for us to welcome our Princ3 🧸💙 Thank you to @childsplayclothing & @houseofballoons_xx for making the gender reveal so special."

She added "I was so nervous to find out the gender but I had a feeling it was a baby boy."

Not3s and Aliyah have been together for a while now, with both of them sharing sweet photos of each other on social media.