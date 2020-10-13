Not3s' pregnant girlfriend Aliyah Raey reveals the gender of their first child

13 October 2020, 17:10 | Updated: 13 October 2020, 17:14

Not3s' pregnant girlfriend Aliyah Raey reveals the gender of their first child
Not3s' pregnant girlfriend Aliyah Raey reveals the gender of their first child. Picture: Instagram

Not3s girlfriend Aliyah Raey has announced the gender of their first child together.

Not3s girlfriend, Aliyah Raey, has announced the gender of the bundle of joy they will be welcoming soon.

Not3s expecting first child with pregnant girlfriend Aliyah Raey

On Tuesday (Oct 13) the 25-year-old Florida native took to Instagram and revealed she and Not3s are expecting a little baby boy.

After initially announcing the pregnancy last month, many fans speculated on the gender of their baby.

Now, it is confirmed that the UK rapper and his girlfriend will be welcoming a little mini Not3s.

Taking to Instagram, Raey shared an adorable photo of herself in a white draped outfit.

The social sensation is pictured cradling her baby bump, while wearing blue eyeshadow to symbolise the gender.

Aliyah captioned the photo "To my son, you’re everything I’ve ever dreamed of 💙Couldn’t have wished for a better birthday surprise! ITS A BOY💙💙💙 My biggest blessing is you."

In another post, Aliyah revealed that she had a feeling that the baby was going to be a boy.

Sharing a photo of fancy blue balloons in Shangri-La Hotel, at The Shard, Raey thanked brands which contributed to her having a nice experience finding out the gender of the baby.

Raey wrote "I can’t wait for us to welcome our Princ3 🧸💙 Thank you to @childsplayclothing & @houseofballoons_xx for making the gender reveal so special."

She added "I was so nervous to find out the gender but I had a feeling it was a baby boy."

View this post on Instagram

My lover

A post shared by 𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐘𝐀𝐇 𝐑𝐀𝐄𝐘 (@aliyahraey) on

Not3s and Aliyah have been together for a while now, with both of them sharing sweet photos of each other on social media.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Not3s News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Megan Fox lets Machine Gun Kelly meet her kids as romance deepens

Megan Fox lets Machine Gun Kelly meet her kids as romance deepens
Chris Brown spotted with girlfriend Gina Huynh days after Ammika reunion

Chris Brown spotted with girlfriend Gina Huynh days after Ammika reunion

Chris Brown

Cardi B & Offset spark reunion rumours after intimate kiss video

Cardi B & Offset spark reunion rumours after intimate kissing video

Cardi B

Drake’s baby mama Sophie Brussaux pens sweet birthday tribute to son Adonis

Drake’s baby mama Sophie Brussaux pens sweet birthday tribute to son Adonis

Drake

Trending

Chris Brown parties with singer Adele at her London home

Chris Brown parties with singer Adele at her London home

Chris Brown

Win £250 for a big night out at the cinema with Massive Cinema!

Win £250 for a big night out at the cinema with Massive Cinema!
New XXXTentacion & Juice WRLD song teased in cryptic tweet

New XXXTentacion & Juice WRLD song teased in cryptic tweet

QUIZ: How well do you remember these 2010 R&B songs?

QUIZ: How well do you remember these 2010 R&B songs?

Cardi B defends estranged husband Offset after fan calls him a “bad man”

Cardi B defends estranged husband Offset after fan calls him a “bad man”

Cardi B