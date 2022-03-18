Normani 'Fair' lyrics meaning explained

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics to the track 'Fair' by Normani

Normani is BACK with her second single 'Fair', from her upcoming untitled first studio album, which will be released sometime in 2022, following the success of 'Wild Side' which featured Cardi B.

Teasing the song back in December 2021 with a tweet captioned "Dear 2022", the track is produced and co-written by Abby Keen, Bernard “Harv” Harvey, and Felisha King Harvey.

"This song really captures me in one of my most vulnerable moments. Sharing this record makes me uncomfortable because you have never really seen me in this light" she said in her statement.

Performing the song for the first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the R&B starlet continued:

"This is huge for me and hopefully this piece of art resonates. Love is beautiful yet so soooo terrifying. I adore you guys to the moon and back".

To celebrate the release of the track, here's a breakdown of the meanings behind the lyrics to her new single 'Fair'.

"Ain't no faking hurt like this, no, you carry her and all I carry are burdens, Time for me ain't workin"

Normani is not one to fake her emotions and clearly she's not over the hurt and the burden of the betrayal. Unlike last time, Normani is alluding to the fact that she can't fake the pain because its not working for her.

"Is it fair that you moved on? (No fair), 'Cause I swear that I haven't (No, ooh)"

Clearly the pain of the relationship is hurting Normani, and here she is asking "Is it fair that you moved on?" because she hasn't.

"Cause it plays in my mind like I rehearsed it"

With Normani being a performer, she knows all about rehearsing things and remembering them in her mind. In this line, she is saying that the hurt plays over and over again like she's in rehearsals.

"Baby, if we could trade places, So you'd feel betrayed, And I could feel shameless"

In this line, Normani is talk us through her hurt, explaining that if she traded places with the guy who hurt her, he'd feel so betrayed and she would end up feeling shameless.

What are the full lyrics to Normani's 'Fair'?

[Verse 1]

Two-hundred days and countin', I know

You're my favorite still

When I say "I won't", tell myself I don't

But I always will feel the way I feel

You have time to heal, I got time to kill



[Pre-Chorus]

Playin' my mind like I rehearsed it

I know I should repurpose

Ain't no faking hurt like this, no

You carry her and all I carry are burdens

Time for me ain't workin'

I know heartbreak ain't perfect but



[Chorus]

Is it fair that you moved on?

'Cause I swear that I haven't

Is it right that you've grown

And I'm still stuck in habits?

'Cause I'm finding it strange

That you're better than average

Hearts didn't break down the middlе

Tell me how did that happen?



[Post-Chorus]

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh (Yеah, yeah)

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh (Better, better)

[Verse 2]

Baby, if we could trade places

So you'd feel betrayed

And I could feel shameless

I carry all of the weight

And you get all of the gains

I can take all the ways that she might touch you



[Pre-Chorus]

'Cause it plays in my mind like I rehearsed it

I know I should repurpose

Ain't no faking hurt like this, no

You carry her and all I carry are burdens

Time for me ain't workin'

I know heartbreak ain't perfect but



[Chorus]

Is it fair that you moved on? (No fair)

'Cause I swear that I haven't (No, ooh)

Is it right that you've grown

And I'm still stuck in habits?

'Cause I'm finding it strange

That you're better than average

Hearts didn't break down the middle

Tell me how did that happen?

[Post-Chorus]

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh (Yeah, yeah)

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh (Better, better)