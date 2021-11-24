Normani dating history: from Romeo Miller to Arin Ray

Rameer Rocket Colon

Normani kissing her boyfriend Rameer Rocket Colon. Picture: Getty

Normani is currently dating American Dancer Rameer Rocket Colon. Rumours of them two dating after he posted a video calling her "wifey" when she kissed him at a party.

Having danced for Beyoncé at Coachella, in December 2019 he amongst other dancers accused the Halo singer of underpaying them. They reportedly received $250 per day instead of the Dance Alliance's baseline of $500.

Rameer Rocket Colon dancing with Beyoncé at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2. Picture: Getty

Rameer was one of the dancers who was vocal with their criticisms, taking to Instagram to shade Queen B saying:

"Y'all worried bout her while she making billions and we can barely pay rent bc we getting chump change from Billionaires. Let me know how it feels when you gotta pay bills and you can't bc you got 250 for a music video. This sh*t more than Beyonce clown face".

Yikes.