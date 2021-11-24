Normani dating history: from Romeo Miller to Arin Ray

24 November 2021, 16:15

Normani dating history: from Romeo Miller to Arin Ray
Normani dating history: from Romeo Miller to Arin Ray. Picture: Getty

Who is Normani dating? Is she married? Is she single? Find out here.

Normani is never one to share her love life with the world. So we've put together a comprehensive list of the 25-year-old's current and past relationships...

  1. Rameer Rocket Colon

    Normani kissing her boyfriend Rameer Rocket Colon
    Normani kissing her boyfriend Rameer Rocket Colon. Picture: Getty

    Normani is currently dating American Dancer Rameer Rocket Colon. Rumours of them two dating after he posted a video calling her "wifey" when she kissed him at a party.

    Having danced for Beyoncé at Coachella, in December 2019 he amongst other dancers accused the Halo singer of underpaying them. They reportedly received $250 per day instead of the Dance Alliance's baseline of $500.

    Rameer Rocket Colon dancing with Beyoncé at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2
    Rameer Rocket Colon dancing with Beyoncé at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2. Picture: Getty

    Rameer was one of the dancers who was vocal with their criticisms, taking to Instagram to shade Queen B saying:

    "Y'all worried bout her while she making billions and we can barely pay rent bc we getting chump change from Billionaires. Let me know how it feels when you gotta pay bills and you can't bc you got 250 for a music video. This sh*t more than Beyonce clown face".

    Yikes.

  2. Romeo Miller

    Romeo Miller at the Marvel Studios' Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA
    Romeo Miller at the Marvel Studios' Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA. Picture: Getty

    Normani began dating Romeo Miller, formerly known as Lil' Romeo from May 2019 to November 2019.

    During his apperance on Nick Cannon's radio show, the rapper was seen confidently sporting a t-shirt with Normani's face on it and even shared it on Twitter with the caption:

    "Rocking that @Normani drip today while promoting my new movie Game Day hitting theaters Friday. Support your people ⚜️".

  3. Arin Ray

    Arin Ray at the 2019 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals
    Arin Ray at the 2019 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

    It was speculated back in 2012 during her time on The X Factor USA that Normani was dating fellow X Factor contestant Arin Ray.

    Although it was never confirmed by the two, fans of the show started speculating and were heavily convinced that the two were a couple.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Everything you need to know about Euphoria season 2

Euphoria Season 2: Drake's Hit HBO Show's Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Plot Details
Machine Gun Kelly's awkward reaction to question about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Machine Gun Kelly awkwardly reacts to question about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Who is Young Adz's girlfriend and is he married?

Who is Young Adz’s wife? How long have they been together?

Who is Summer Walkers's boyfriend 'Larry'?

Who is Summer Walker's new boyfriend 'Larry'?

Trending

Khloé Kardashian dragged to court over Bella Hadid photos

Khloé Kardashian dragged to court over Bella Hadid photos

Malcolm X’s daughter found dead days after two men exonerated for his murder

Malcolm X’s daughter found dead days after two men exonerated for his murder
Astroworld security guards sue Travis Scott for $1m over mental and physical damages

Astroworld security guards sue Travis Scott for $1m over mental and physical damages
Only a true Wizkid fan can get 100% on this lyrics quiz!

Only a true Wizkid fan can get 100% on this lyrics quiz!

Quizzes

Summer Walker and London On Da Track: relationship, kids & more

The complete history of Summer Walker and London On Da Track's relationship