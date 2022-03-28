Noel Clarke will not face criminal investigation over sexual offence allegations

The Metropolitan Police has released a statement saying that the evidence against the 46-year-old "did not meet the threshold for a criminal investigation"

Noel Clarke will not face any criminal investigation over the several sexual misconduct allegations made against him due to the lack of evidence The Metropolitan Police has revealed.

Releasing a statement, The Met have claimed "special detectives had carried out a thorough assessment of the claims, but determined the information would not meet the threshold for a criminal investigation".

They added: "We have shared our findings with the third party organisation and updated the complainants who subsequently contacted us following the initial report".

"If any further criminal allegations related to those already assessed are reported then it will be thoroughly considered".

The Guardian's investigation back in April 2021 revealed that 20 women accused Clarke of sexual harassment, unwanted touching, groping, and sexually inappropriate behaviour on set, the director/actor disputed the charges of verbal abuse, bullying, and sexual harassment.

In addition that this allegations, the Dr Who actor was also accused of professional misconduct, taking and sharing explicit pictures and videos without consent.

In his statement about the allegations, the Kidulthood filmmaker said he was seeking professional, claiming:

"I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing. Recent reports however have made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realise".

He continued: "To those individuals, I am deeply sorry. I will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better".

Back in January, it was claimed that Channel 4 was putting together a documentary that would explore the many accusations made against him titled The Cancelling Of Noel Clarke.

The project, which already began production, has sparked major outrage later being branded 'disgraceful' and 'disgusting' by users on social media. It was alleged that Noel was involved in the filming.

A spokesperson for Channel 4 released a statement that read:

"Channel 4 has not commissioned the documentary. It is in the early stages of development and as part of this process, the production company has started approaching a number of potential participants".