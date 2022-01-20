Noel Clarke documentary addressing sexual misconduct claims faces backlash

The Channel 4 documentary that will take a deep dive into the many allegations of sexual misconduct and bullying against Noel Clarke has been branded 'disgraceful' and 'disgusting'

The Cancelling Of Noel Clarke – an upcoming Channel 4 documentary, which looks into the several allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment against Kidulthood director and actor Noel Clarke has been dubbed 'disgraceful' and 'disgusting'.

The project, which has already begun filming with participants has stirred up major controversy after it was claimed that Noel will be involved despite it also being understood that he won't be receiving any fee for the project, nor does he have a financial stake in it.

A spokesperson for Channel 4 put out a statement that read:

"Channel 4 has not commissioned the documentary. It is in the early stages of development and as part of this process, the production company has started approaching a number of potential participants".

Back in April, the director/actor denied the allegations made against him of verbal abuse, bullying and sexual harassment after The Guardian's investigation reported that 20 women came forward, accusing Clarke of sexual harassment, unwanted touching, groping and sexually inappropriate behaviour on set.

In a statement, the filmmaker said he will be seeking professional help claiming:

"I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing. Recent reports however have made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realise".

It continues: "To those individuals, I am deeply sorry. I will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better".

Noel Clarke’s former Kidulthood co-star Adam Deacon took to Twitter to share his opinion on the matter in a now deleted tweet:

"I think it’s absolutely disgusting that @Channel4 are making a documentary on Noel Clarke and giving him the chance to play the victim. It’s truly disrespectful to all the woman that were brave enough to come forward. Over 20 woman including myself are not lying".

Since the allegations, Noel has been out of the spotlight, stepping down from his production company, Unstoppable Film and TV, alongside his business partner Jason Maza.

The fourth season of his show Bulletproof starring Ashley Walters was immediately cancelled, and his BAFTA membership was suspended.