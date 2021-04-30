What has Noel Clarke said about the sexual misconduct allegations against him?

The actor and director - best known for his films Kidulthood, Brotherhood and his role in Doctor Who - has responded to several sexual misconduct claims made against him.

Noel Clarke has addressed claims of verbal abuse, bullying and sexual harassment. The popular actor and director denies the allegations, which came to light on Thursday (Apr 29).

According to The Guardian's investigation report, 20 women have come forward accusing Clarke of sexual harassment, unwanted touching, groping and sexually inappropriate behaviour on set.

The Dr Who actor has also been accused of professional misconduct, taking and sharing explicit pictures and videos without consent.

In addition, he has been accused of bullying his workers.

Noel Clarke has been stripped of his BAFTA membership following the sexual misconduct allegations. Picture: Getty

What has Noel Clarke said about the allegations?

In a statement released through his lawyers, Clarke, 45, 'vehemently denies' any sexual misconduct claims.

The actor said the allegations of sexual misconduct have “made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realise."

He continued: “To those individuals, I am deeply sorry. I will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better.”

But in the statement, he said: "I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing."

His initial statement reads: “In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me."

“If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise.“I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”

The publication said Clarke’s lawyers “categorically denied” every allegation put to him – accept for one.

The actor accepted he had “once made inappropriate comments” about one woman. He revealed that he had apologised to her and denies the rest of her claims.

Noel Clarke is best known for his role as 'Mickey Smith' in British science fiction television programme 'Doctor Who.'. Picture: Getty

What are the claims against Noel Clarke?

The Guardian spoke to 20 women, all of whom knew the actor and director in a “professional capacity”.

The claims are dated between 2004 and 2019. A woman claimed Clarke secretly filmed a naked audition.

It’s also claimed he showed colleagues “sexually explicit” photos and videos of women.The women allege Clarke is a “serial abuser of women”.

They claimed he “uses his power in the industry to prey on and harass female colleagues”.It’s also claimed he would “bully” those who fell out of favour.

Noel Clarke is known for his sequel; Kidulthood, Adulthood and Anuvahood. Picture: Getty

What have companies done since the claims?

BAFTA has issued a response in light of the claims. It has suspended Clarke’s membership and his recent Contribution to Cinema Award.

In a statement shared on Thursday, BAFTA said: "In light of the allegations of serious misconduct regarding Noel Clarke in The Guardian this evening, BAFTA has taken the decision to suspend his membership and the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award immediately and until further notice."

The actor has also lost his British Urban Film Festival in light of the allegations.

On Friday (Apr 30) the chairman and founder of BUFF, Emmanuel Anyiam-Osigwe, released a statement on Twitter.

‘As the result of a newspaper report which documented the recent conduct of one of our partner organisations and the alleged historic conduct of a previous winner of a BUFF award, senior management at The British Urban Film Festival met late last night to discuss what action to take as a result of these revelations.'

‘Consequently, I’ve taken the decision to revoke our status as a @BAFTA qualifying festival with immediate effect.

‘Also, both I & @clareanyiamo will revoke our BAFTA voting memberships with immediate effect.'

‘Furthermore @buffconnects will also strip @NoelClarke of the honorary award he received from @TheBUFFAwards in 2019 – with immediate effect.’

The Founder of British Urban Film Festival reveals Noel Clarke will be stripped of his honorary award from 2019. Picture: Twitter

ITV are under pressure to axe tonights final part of Noel Clarke's drama Viewpoint since the allegations.

TV presenter India Willoughby wrote: 'She wrote: 'Let's see if ITV do the right thing and drop tonight's final episode of Noel Clarke drama #Viewpoint , while the allegations are investigated. Big on statements this year. One for the women, seeing it's a female orientated channel?' on Twitter.

TV presenter India Willoughby sparks fans to urge ITV to axe the final 'Viewpoint' episode. Picture: Twitter

Many people on social media urged for the TV channel to not go ahead with the episode, especially since the last episode included a sex scene.

ITV cancelled the final episode of Viewpoint after Noel Clarke's sexual misconduct accusations.

In a statement, ITV said: ""ITV has a zero tolerance policy to bullying, harassment and victimisation and robust procedures in place to investigate and deal with any complaints. We strongly believe that everyone deserves to work in a supportive and safe environment.

"In light of the very serious nature of the allegations against Noel Clarke raised by 20 women in the Guardian’s report, ITV has decided it is no longer appropriate to broadcast the final episode of the drama Viewpoint on ITV main channel this evening."

"We are mindful that some of our viewers have already invested four hours of their time over the past four nights in following this thriller which was due to conclude this evening, and they have yet to see the final episode."

"As such we plan to make it available on ITV Hub tonight for a limited time for any viewers who wish to seek it out, and watch its conclusion."

A spokesperson for Sky said today: 'Sky stands against all forms of sexual harassment and bullying and takes any allegations of this nature extremely seriously. Effective immediately, we have halted Noel Clarke's involvement in any future Sky productions.'

This article will be updated accordingly.