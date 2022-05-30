Noel Clarke denies sexual harassment claims & says they left him 'suicidal'

The actor spoke out about losing his career over the accusations, saying "there has been no arrest, no charges, no trial, no verdict but I have been criminalised"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Trigger warning: This article contains sensitive material surrounding suicide

Noel Clarke has broken his silence on the several sexual harassment and bullying allegations made against him by 20 women back in April 2021 in The Guardian, claiming he was left 'suicidal'.

Speaking with Mail on Sunday, the 46-year-old actor said: "I needed to do something unsurvivable. I was reaching for a book and the knife fell out of my pocket. My one-year-old said, 'Daddy, why have you got that?'".

Noel Clarke attends the world premiere of "Adulthood" at the Empire, Leicester Square on June 17, 2008 in London, England. Picture: Getty

"I said, ‘It’s just to pick the dirt out of my nails…’ and he said, ‘Oh, OK,’ and somehow the ordinariness of that snapped me out of it" he continued.

"Up to that point, I had been waiting for the right moment to kill myself. I was out of here. Done. I didn't about anything. My mind was destroyed".

Noel Clarke seen on the red carpet during the British Academy Film Awards 2019 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Picture: Getty

Admitting that at points in his career he might have been 'over-tactile' and 'flirtatious' sometimes making "saucy" comments he denies ever trying to kiss or grope an unwilling female and believes his actions should have 'warranted the destruction of my life'.

"There has been no arrest, no charges, no trial, no verdict but I have been criminalised.

If we don’t need judges and juries any more, if we only need social media and the broadcasters, then what world do we live in? - Noel Clarke speaking to the Mail on Sunday

Noel Clarke attends the EE British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Picture: Getty

Back in March, it was announced that the former Doctor Who would not face any criminal investigation over the several allegations with The Met releasing a statement that read:

"Special detectives had carried out a thorough assessment of the claims, but determined the information would not meet the threshold for a criminal investigation".

Reggie Yates and Noel Clarke attend an intimate dinner hosted by Edward Enninful and Anne Mensah in celebration of the BAFTA Breakthrough Brits at Kettner's on December 9, 2019 in London, England. Picture: Getty

They added: "We have shared our findings with the third party organisation and updated the complainants who subsequently contacted us following the initial report".

"If any further criminal allegations related to those already assessed are reported then it will be thoroughly considered".