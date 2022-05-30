Noel Clarke denies sexual harassment claims & says they left him 'suicidal'
30 May 2022, 16:14 | Updated: 30 May 2022, 16:21
The actor spoke out about losing his career over the accusations, saying "there has been no arrest, no charges, no trial, no verdict but I have been criminalised"
Listen to this article
Trigger warning: This article contains sensitive material surrounding suicide
Noel Clarke has broken his silence on the several sexual harassment and bullying allegations made against him by 20 women back in April 2021 in The Guardian, claiming he was left 'suicidal'.
Noel Clarke will not face criminal investigation over sexual offence allegations
Speaking with Mail on Sunday, the 46-year-old actor said: "I needed to do something unsurvivable. I was reaching for a book and the knife fell out of my pocket. My one-year-old said, 'Daddy, why have you got that?'".
"I said, ‘It’s just to pick the dirt out of my nails…’ and he said, ‘Oh, OK,’ and somehow the ordinariness of that snapped me out of it" he continued.
"Up to that point, I had been waiting for the right moment to kill myself. I was out of here. Done. I didn't about anything. My mind was destroyed".
Admitting that at points in his career he might have been 'over-tactile' and 'flirtatious' sometimes making "saucy" comments he denies ever trying to kiss or grope an unwilling female and believes his actions should have 'warranted the destruction of my life'.
"There has been no arrest, no charges, no trial, no verdict but I have been criminalised.
Back in March, it was announced that the former Doctor Who would not face any criminal investigation over the several allegations with The Met releasing a statement that read:
"Special detectives had carried out a thorough assessment of the claims, but determined the information would not meet the threshold for a criminal investigation".
They added: "We have shared our findings with the third party organisation and updated the complainants who subsequently contacted us following the initial report".
"If any further criminal allegations related to those already assessed are reported then it will be thoroughly considered".