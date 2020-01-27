Nipsey Hussle & Lauren London: Hidden Roc Nation Brunch floral tribute 'uncovered'

Nipsey Hussle may have been the inspiration for Roc Nation Brunch's theme. Picture: Getty

One Twitter user highlighted a potential hidden tribute from Jay-Z and Roc Nation to the late Nipsey Hussle.

After making an appearance at the 2019 Roc Nation Brunch amongst his Hip Hop peers, Nipsey Hussle was certainly missed at this year's star-studded event.

Organised by Jay-Z's Roc Nation label, the brunch saw stars including Diddy, DJ Khaled and Kevin Hart come together to celebrate black excellence and it seems there may have been a secret tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hussle that many people may have missed.

Highlighted by one Twitter user, it appeared that the floral colour scheme of the 2020 Roc Nation brunch was based on the outfits worn by both Nipsey Hussle and his long-time partner Lauren london.

ROZtheCreator wrote, 'There’s a photo of Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle hung up at Roc Nation’s Brunch. I also believe their last year’s looks inspired this year's floral theme. I truly love this!!!'

The tweet was accompanied by the photo below of both Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London as well as two pictures of the beautiful flowers which clearly appeared to be based on the same colours as their outfits.

There’s a photo of Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle hung up at Roc Nation’s Brunch. I also believe their last year’s looks inspired this year's floral theme.



I truly love this!!!✨ #RocNationBrunch pic.twitter.com/0okoytw6hq — JUNE B. (@ROZtheCreator) January 26, 2020

Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London appear to be inspiration for Roc Nation brunch floral theme. Picture: Getty/Twitter

The picture of Nipsey and Lauren was also put up on the wall as part of a display inside this year's Roc Nation brunch, alongside other pictures from the 2019 event featuring Jay-Z and others.

Lauren London attended the 2020 Roc Nation brunch before she appeared on stage at the 2020 GRAMMYs where she accepted Nipsey Hussle's award for 'Rap Performance' alongside members of his family.

Artists including DJ Khaled, John Legend and Meek Mill performed a tribute to both Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant during the GRAMMYs as the lives of both inspirational figures were celebrated on stage.

Here's actual footage of the photo of Nipsey & Lauren from last year's brunch that I was referring to. pic.twitter.com/obWYIjn2BH — JUNE B. (@ROZtheCreator) January 26, 2020

