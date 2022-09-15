Nick Cannon welcomes ninth child with model LaNisha Cole

Nick Cannon has just welcomed his ninth child with baby mama LaNisha Cole!

Nick Cannon has welcomed his ninth child named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with model LaNisha Cole.

The 41-year-old television personality has only just welcomed a child a few months ago with Bre Tiesi, who is named Legendary Cannon.

Cannon is also expecting two more children with two other baby mamas, who are likely to be born towards the end of this year.

Nick Cannon posted a picture of his new arrival, a daughter. Picture: Instagram

He announced the birth of his ninth child via Instagram, with a picture of himself and LaNisha in the delivery room.

Nick wrote: "Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON… Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!"

"God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities. In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension."

LaNisha Cole uploaded an Instagram story of Cannon looking at his new child. Picture: Instagram

This is the first child for Cole and Cannon's ninth.

Cannon also addressed criticism from people's speculation over his fathering antics in the caption: "As we all know I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength," he said.

"So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children."

Just over a month ago, Cannon announced that he is expecting his tenth child with baby mama Brittany Bell.

He uploaded a sweet maternity shoot of the pair, and included their other two children they share together.

Cannon will shortly be expecting this child to be born as well as his eleventh with Abby De La Rosa.