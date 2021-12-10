NBA Youngboy says wearing makeup makes him feel 'comfortable'

The rapper has shocked fans after debuting his new look in a music video.

NBA Youngboy has shocked fans after debuting his new look. The 'Bandit' rapper can be seen wearing makeup in his latest music video.

On Monday (Dec 6) the 22-year-old rapper dropped the visuals to his song "Black Ball" – which was filmed while he was under home confinement.

NBA Youngboy debuts his new look during his music video for "Black Ball". Picture: YouTube

In the clip, his eyes and lips are covered with dark makeup, while the words “Rock” and “Peace” are written on his cheeks.

NBA Youngboy spoke about his appearance and his newfound love for wearing makeup while speaking with DJ Akademiks on Clubhouse.

“I like doing my face, I like painting my face or putting makeup on,” YoungBoy told Akademiks. “I like to look in the mirror and see everything black, my eyes and sh*t.”

The Baton Rouge rapper admitted that wearing makeup makes him feel good. “That’s 100 percent real. That’s me being myself. I feel comfortable in a way.”

NBA Youngboy clarified that he is not wearing face paint and that he is wearing makeup brand MAC Cosmetics.

“That’s some sh*t from MAC,” he said. “I made my engineer go buy it. It give me like the goth feeling, like rockstar or some sh*t.”

Another video of YoungBoy in makeup went viral online, after his sister shared a post on her Instagram feed.

The caption to a post reads, "I don’t care what they think about me #RockPeace."

YoungBoy remains on house arrest following his release from prison in late October.

Watch the "Black Ball" video above.