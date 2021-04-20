NBA Youngboy urges Wendy Williams to "count her blessings' in jail letter

The rapper has addressed their beef in a letter written from jail.

NBA Youngboy has addressed Wendy Williams in an alleged letter written from jail.

Talk show host Williams, 56, has openly criticised the 21-year-old 'Make No Sense' rapper when it comes to his personal life, particularly over the number of children he has.

Youngboy is father to seven children - including a baby boy with Floyd Mayweather's daughter Iyanna - and is rumoured to be expecting his eighth with his current girlfriend, Jazlyn Mychelle.

NBA Youngboy has addressed Wendy Williams in a letter from jail. Picture: Getty

This week, a letter surfaced online reportedly written by the rapper from jail where he mentions Williams, as well as his children.

"I can leave my kids millions of dollars to divide but can't give them the time they truly deserve," he began the post.

"Nobody understand me they never did sh*t some times I don't understand myself but that's fine because I'm okay I ain't looking for you to feel sorry I just ask for one thing- For you to let me suffer in peace tell MS. WENDY WILLIAM I say she got a good soul and she's a beautiful women I can see that threw all the bad comments thrown at her tell her count her blessings (STAY IN GOOD SPIRIT) Sincerely Kentrell."

Wiliams has also called out the rapper in the past over his run-ins with the law. Picture: Getty

Williams has also called out the rapper in the past over his run-ins with the law. After he was arrested last month, she said to her audience, "He’s got to go to jail."

"How do you do a hot pursuit? There are innocent people out here. You could’ve hurt innocent people in your hot pursuit and running through people’s backyards. Nobody wants that - bringing down the property values. And how is that you do what you do with seven kids at only 21 years old?"

Her words prompted a response from YoungBoy’s mother, Sherhonda Gaulden, who swiftly came to her son’s defence.

"F**k Wendy Williams around here letting a half dead 90 year old white man suck her dick worried about my child stop tagging me in bulls**t," wrote Gaulden in a since-deleted post on Instagram.