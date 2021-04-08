NBA Youngboy spotted in jail as new photo surfaces

8 April 2021, 10:52 | Updated: 8 April 2021, 11:25

A new photo of the Louisiana rapper in jail has been circulating on social media.

NBA Youngboy has had multiple run-ins with the law throughout his adult life. This time, the rapper has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm not registered to him.

What did Wendy Williams say about NBA YoungBoy’s arrest?

The 21-year-old rapper fleed from police on foot, after they tried to pull him over for an outstanding warrant.

NBA YoungBoy was arrested by the FBI in Los Angeles on March 22, 2021.
NBA YoungBoy ran away from the FBI and Los Angeles Police, until he was eventually caught by a K-9 unit and got arrested.

The Louisiana rapper, real name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, is said to remain in jail until his trail date.

On Thursday (Apr 1) a Louisiana judge decided to revoke NBA Youngboy's bond, citing a history of probation violations and his “characteristics and history, which reflect a pattern of violent behavior stretching back several years", WAFB reports.

Despite his current situation, the "House Arrest Tingz" rapper seems to be in good spirits.

On Wednesday (Apr 7) a new photo of NBA YoungBoy in jail surfaced on social media. In the photo, the rap star is pictured in his orange jail attire, while smiling at the camera.

He is also pictured with other jail mates, who gathered to take the photo with him.

The rapper's fans were glad to see that he looks well. One fan commented "when he out in public - 😐, in jail - 😁" underneath DJ Akademiks post of his jail photo.

Another fan wrote "He looks happy", while another added "At least he’s all smiles!"

As for now, NBA Youngboy's trail date has not yet been announced.

