NBA YoungBoy admits to having a crush on Doja Cat

In a live Clubhouse with Akademics, the rapper admitted to having a crush on Doja Cat

NBA YoungBoy has a thing for Doja Cat. In a recent Clubhouse, the Louisiana rapper admitted that if he wasn't in a relationship or had a family, he'd be trying to marry the Need to Know rapper.

"Boy, if I ain’t have a family, if I ain’t have a girl still, I would be tryin' to marry Doja Cat" he said. "But nah, I got my little girl and her mama. So, I aint f*cking around like that". When asked what it is about Doja that has his besotted, he stated "she's unique in her own way".

NBA YoungBoy says he would marry Doja Cat on clubhouse pic.twitter.com/mQQsFFjwsZ — urbannews___ (@urbannews___) December 1, 2021

Confirming that he is indeed in a relationship with girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle, the 22-year-old rapper's love life has been at the forefront of news. The father of seven reportedly had another baby recently after Yaya Mayweather gave birth.

Also discussing the passing of Virgil Abloh, he discussed falling out of love with music saying "I lost love for it because it brings too many problems, I’ve been wanting to stop making music for about 1-2 years".

Earlier this year, NBA YoungBoy got into a war of words with talk show host Wendy Williams after she critiqued his personal life, particularly over the number of children he has.

Williams also called out the rapper and his run-ins with the law. After he was arrested last month, she said to her audience, "He’s got to go to jail."

"How do you do a hot pursuit? There are innocent people out here. You could’ve hurt innocent people in your hot pursuit and running through people’s backyards. Nobody wants that - bringing down the property values. And how is that you do what you do with seven kids at only 21 years old?".

Responding to Wendy by penning a letter online, NBA YoungBoy confronted Wendy by saying: "I can leave my kids millions of dollars to divide but can't give them the time they truly deserve".

He continues: "Nobody understand me they never did sh*t some times I don't understand myself but that's fine because I'm okay I ain't looking for you to feel sorry I just ask for one thing - For you to let me suffer in peace tell MS. WENDY WILLIAM I say she got a good soul and she's a beautiful women I can see that threw all the bad comments thrown at her tell her count her blessings (STAY IN GOOD SPIRIT) Sincerely Kentrell".

