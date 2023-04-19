NBA YoungBoy, 23, has reportedly welcomed his 11th child

Wendy Williams calls out NBA YoungBoy following his arrest

The rapper has reportedly had his 11th child at just 23 years old.

Rapper NBA Youngboy has allegedly welcomed his 11th child as his ever-increasing brood of children continues to expand.

The 23-year-old has reportedly had his 11th child with his ninth baby mama, despite being married to Jazlyn Mychelle.

According to AceShowbiz, the mother of his eleventh child is model Drew Valentina, after some fan accounts went digging for information.

NBA YoungBoy has reportedly welcomed his 11th child. Picture: Getty

In November 2022, Drew Valentina posted a picture of her baby bump with the caption: "thank u for choosing me to be your mommy," and the comments were flooded with speculation over who the father was.

"So nba YoungBoy the daddy?" one user wrote, and it appears that Drew has now had the child as recent pictures indicate that there is no baby bump.

An Instagram fanpage dedicated to the rapper has also claimed that Drew had given birth recently, and pictures on her Instagram of a lack of baby bump also indicate this.

Drew Valentina posted her baby bump late last year. Picture: Instagram

YoungBoy wed his longtime girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle in January of 2023, and welcomed their second child together in 2022.

The rapper and his wife Jazlyn have not yet commented on the rumours of another child, with Jazlyn last snapping a pic with the rapper to celebrate Valentines Day.

Drew is yet to share any snaps of her baby, and has not revealed the gender or name either.