Mike Tyson addresses Shannon Briggs fight and shows off new boxing body

Mike Tyson had been rumoured to be boxing Shannon Briggs in a huge comeback fight.

Mike Tyson is widely regarded by boxing fans as one of the great heavyweight champions of all time, so when a comeback fight for the 53-year-old was mentioned, just months after Tyson broke down in tears claiming he was "nothing without boxing", it's no surprise that fans got excited.

Just days after revealing his theory on Tupac's murder, Tyson shared a video of himself training, looking in peak physical condition which sparked talk of a comeback fight and it appears that fellow former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs has answered the call.

Mike Tyson is reportedly retuning to the ring to fight Shannon Briggs. Picture: Getty

Briggs, who helped to train YouTuber Logan Paul for his huge boxing fights against British YouTube star KSI, claimed the fight was a done deal as he 'confirmed' the news on Instagram Live.

Speaking to his 348,000 followers, Shannon Briggs explained, “I just talked to Mike Tyson, It’s going down. Me and Mike, we’re going to make it happen, it’s official - you’re going to see it happen."

He added, “Me and Tyson are going to lace up the gloves, we’re going to rumble, rumble in the jungle. We’re going to let our fists do the talking.The money is there, the money is almost there, I can't say much more, I'll leave it at that."

Shannon Briggs claims his fightwith Mike Tyson is 'official'. Picture: Getty

Following Brigg's comments, Mike Tyson then took to Chinese social media platform Weibo to shared a video with his Chinese fans and showcase the supreme physical state he's in.

Speaking in the video below, Tyson says, ‘Hey I’m Mike Tyson, I’m on Weibo now and letting you know there’s a possibility I might come back. But if I do, I’m going to fight with the spirit of Mao."

Revealing the diet that has helped him get into such incredible shape, Tyson told SiriusXM, "You are what you eat. I don’t eat bread, I don’t eat nothing like carbs, like potatoes. I don’t eat nothing that puts on weight, nothing that has a calorie."

He added, "I eat the things with the least calories possible. Blueberries, fish or something. That’s very rare. Lately it’s a plant-based diet and I may eat some fish or chicken every month or two. But other than that just plant-based, fruit, and all that stuff. And hard cardio."

Shannon Briggs claimed that his 'confirmed' fight with Mike Tyson would be for charity and said, “We all know it's an exhibition and then we will see what's left in the tank. It's for charity, it will be fun, but this is Mike Tyson we are talking about. He naturally hits hard, so he might hit me and he might break my rib. We have to be fully prepared.”

Mike Tyson was one of the most feared heavyweight boxing champions of all time. Picture: Getty

Mike Tyson's former foe Evander Holyfield, who defeated Tyson twice back in the 1990s, was the favourite to face off against Iron Mike so complete a trilogy of fights but it appears that Briggs is now the favourite.

Tyson infamously bit off the ear of Evander Holyfield during one of their fights, which contributed to him becomeing one of the most controversial fighters in the sport's history.

