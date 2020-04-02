Mike Tyson reveals his Tupac murder theory: “All that stuff was planned in advance”

Mike Tyson reveals his theory on Tupac's 1997 murder. Picture: Getty

Former professional boxer Mike Tyson has opened up on Tupac's murder, which took place hours after his 1997 fight in Las Vegas.

Mike Tyson has revealed that he believes that Tupac Shakur's 1997 murder was planned in advance for the first time ever.

On September 7, 1996, Mike Tyson was facing off with Bruce Seldon at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Suge Knight attended the fight with Pac, who was a friend of Tyson's.

After Tyson's fight, the Death Row figures were involved in a brawl inside of a hotel.

A few hours later, Tupac's killer pulled up besides him in Suge's vehicle and shot him. Pac passed away six days later in hospital.

Mike Tyson and rapper Fat Joe recently linked up for an online quarantine chat, where they shared stories about music, boxing, and growing up in New York.

Fat Joe questioned Tyson what it was like to hear about Tupac being murdered just hours after seeing him at the fight.

Referring to Tupac's murder, Tyson said “I never said this, but all that stuff was planned in advance... I believe that the fight was the opportunity for it to happen" he told Fat Joe.

Tyson continued "I just believe that was the perfect opportunity for something like that to happen... Everybody knew everybody was going to be there."

"And the people that wasn't there, wasn't there because they knew who was going to be there."

"This is the real. Tupac was just a force," Tyson added about his late friend Pac.

Tyson spoke of Pac and how powerful he was. "He was just an uncontrolled force and that was the problem. He was powerful and he just—no one could control him."

Watch Mike Tyson chop it up with Fat Joe above.