Mike Tyson breaks down in tears mid-interview and says he's "nothing without boxing"

3 March 2020, 17:46

Mike Tyson opens up about his mental health in new interview
Mike Tyson opens up about his mental health in new interview. Picture: Getty/YouTube

Mike Tyson opens up about his mental health and reflects on his lengthy boxing career in a new interview.

Mike Tyson, 53, opened up about his mental health during an interview ‘Sugar’ Ray Leonard on his podcast.

Mike Tyson recalls Tupac visiting him in prison: "He was just a bolt of energy"

The legendary boxer discussed his transition from being a fighter who people were scared to fight, to focussing on the "the art of humbleness".

But the former boxer revealed he feels “empty” without boxing and misses the man he once was during his prime.

As Tyson opened up, he said: "I know the art of fighting, I know the art of war."That's why I'm so feared"

He added "That's why they feared me when I was in the ring 'cause I was an annihilator. I was born for it."

“Now those days are gone. I'm empty. I'm nothing. I'm working on being the art of humbleness.

“That's the reason why I'm crying, 'cause I'm not that person no more and I miss him."

The former world champion retired from boxing back in 2005 after a 20-year career, in which he won the WBA, WBC and IBF belts, and 50 of his 58 fights.

Watch the full video above from 14:00 mark.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Mike Tyson News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Mac Miller's first posthumous album 'Circles' is set to drop on January 17th.

Mac Miller's 'Circles' deluxe edition drops this week with two new songs

New Music

Post Malone reveals the real reason behind his face tattoos

Post Malone admits he keeps getting face tattoos because he thinks he’s “ugly"
Chris Brown has been criticised over a meme about sexual health.

Chris Brown accused of disrespecting baby mama Ammika Harris with sexual health meme

Chris Brown

Drake has been slammed by fans after referring to his baby mama as a "fluke" on new song

Drake slammed by fans after branding baby mama Sophie Brussaux a "fluke" on new song

Drake

Trending

Kevin Hart praised for embracing new grey hair

Kevin Hart praised for "ageing with grace" as he shows off new grey hair
Love Island winners Paige and Finn won by the skin of their teeth.

Love Island winners Paige and Finn only just beat Siannise and Luke T, voting stats show
Kim Kardashian responds to ZaZa's parents over North West's performance

Kim Kardashian responds after North West is accused of “copying” viral song during rap debut

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion fans defend rapper after she exposes record label issues

Megan Thee Stallion fans react after rapper says her record label aren't letting her release music
G Herbo compares Juice WRLD to Tupac and Biggie during interview

Juice WRLD was the Tupac or Biggie of his generation, says rapper G Herbo

Tupac