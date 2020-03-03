Mike Tyson breaks down in tears mid-interview and says he's "nothing without boxing"

Mike Tyson opens up about his mental health in new interview. Picture: Getty/YouTube

Mike Tyson opens up about his mental health and reflects on his lengthy boxing career in a new interview.

Mike Tyson, 53, opened up about his mental health during an interview ‘Sugar’ Ray Leonard on his podcast.

The legendary boxer discussed his transition from being a fighter who people were scared to fight, to focussing on the "the art of humbleness".

But the former boxer revealed he feels “empty” without boxing and misses the man he once was during his prime.

As Tyson opened up, he said: "I know the art of fighting, I know the art of war."That's why I'm so feared"

He added "That's why they feared me when I was in the ring 'cause I was an annihilator. I was born for it."

“Now those days are gone. I'm empty. I'm nothing. I'm working on being the art of humbleness.

“That's the reason why I'm crying, 'cause I'm not that person no more and I miss him."

The former world champion retired from boxing back in 2005 after a 20-year career, in which he won the WBA, WBC and IBF belts, and 50 of his 58 fights.

Watch the full video above from 14:00 mark.