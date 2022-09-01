Maya Jama and Ben Simmons reportedly split eight months after getting engaged

1 September 2022, 10:47

The presenter and NBA player have allegedly called it quits on their whirlwind relationship.

Maya Jama and fiancé Ben Simmons have reportedly split, eight months after getting engaged.

The 28-year-old presenter and 26-year-old NBA player were said to have struggled with their conflicting schedules and long distance in their relationship.

This comes after Simmons wished Jama a happy birthday a mere few weeks ago on his social media, despite previous rumours of a breakup.

Maya Jama and Ben Simmons relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more

Maya and Ben made their relationship public in July 2021.
Maya and Ben made their relationship public in July 2021. Picture: Getty Images

A source told NY Post of their breakup that "while they both care for each other so much, they truly gave it their all and realise that they just come from two different worlds."

They added that it was "one of the hardest decisions of their lives."

Maya and Ben were engaged since Christmas of last year after a whirlwind relationship, but "after many long nights and hours of heartfelt talks, they finally realised as much as they love each other, their nonstop careers and endless travel have made it incredibly impossible to make it work.

Maya Jama dating history: from Stormzy to Ben Simmons

Maya Jama at Ascot races earlier this year
Maya Jama at Ascot races earlier this year. Picture: Getty Images

The pair are reported to still be in each other's lives despite not being romantically involved anymore.

The source added that "there is a lot of love between them", despite the split.

Jama and Simmons reportedly hit the rocks a few months ago, after rumours of their breakup hit the press due to their busy schedules.

Maya Jama shares rare photo with fiancé Ben Simmons on his birthday

Maya and Ben split their time between London and New York
Ben proposed to Maya at Christmas last year. Picture: Getty Images

They squashed these rumours after posting videos of each other on their social media.

However, it seems that the couple could not balance their work and personal life and have called it quits on their engagement.

Maya and Ben first went public at Wimbledon last year where they were pictured spotted kissing in the stands.

