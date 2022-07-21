Maya Jama shares rare photo with fiancé Ben Simmons on his birthday

The presenter and NBA player embraced in an adorable snap.

TV presenter Maya Jama shared an exclusive snap of her fiancé NBA player Ben Simmons to celebrate his 26th birthday.

The couple typically keep a low-profile and keep their relationship out of the spotlight, however Jama posted a picture on her Instagram story to wish him a happy birthday.

She captioned the image "Happy Birthday Mr" and tagged him in the picture.

The loved-up couple. Picture: Instagram

The couple started dating in May 2021 and went public with their relationship at Wimbledon that July, where they were spotted sharing a kiss as they sat together in the stands.

The Aussie and Brit have kept their relationship low-key, and keep their relationship out of their careers as a basketball player and television personality.

Simmons and Jama in New York earlier this year. Picture: Getty Images

Simmons did repost Jama's story, showing his gratitude for his fiancé.

They rarely appear on each others social media, despite Simmons popping the question to Jama over Christmas 2021.

Maya and Ben made their relationship public in July 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Maya Jama spent Christmas with Simmons in his £3.7 million mansion New Jersey where he proposed with a £500k ring.

Last year, Jama posted a black and white collage of the pair to celebrate his birthday, which included them embracing.

Simmons' last high-profile relationship was with model Kendall Jenner, and Maya Jama publicly dated rapper Stormzy.