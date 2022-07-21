Maya Jama shares rare photo with fiancé Ben Simmons on his birthday

21 July 2022, 13:06

The presenter and NBA player embraced in an adorable snap.

TV presenter Maya Jama shared an exclusive snap of her fiancé NBA player Ben Simmons to celebrate his 26th birthday.

The couple typically keep a low-profile and keep their relationship out of the spotlight, however Jama posted a picture on her Instagram story to wish him a happy birthday.

She captioned the image "Happy Birthday Mr" and tagged him in the picture.

The loved-up couple
The loved-up couple. Picture: Instagram

The couple started dating in May 2021 and went public with their relationship at Wimbledon that July, where they were spotted sharing a kiss as they sat together in the stands.

The Aussie and Brit have kept their relationship low-key, and keep their relationship out of their careers as a basketball player and television personality.

Simmons and Jama in New York earlier this year
Simmons and Jama in New York earlier this year. Picture: Getty Images

Simmons did repost Jama's story, showing his gratitude for his fiancé.

They rarely appear on each others social media, despite Simmons popping the question to Jama over Christmas 2021.

Maya and Ben made their relationship public in July 2021.
Maya and Ben made their relationship public in July 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Maya Jama spent Christmas with Simmons in his £3.7 million mansion New Jersey where he proposed with a £500k ring.

Last year, Jama posted a black and white collage of the pair to celebrate his birthday, which included them embracing.

Simmons' last high-profile relationship was with model Kendall Jenner, and Maya Jama publicly dated rapper Stormzy.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Lizzo hilariously rocks Kim Kardashian's viral Balenciaga shipping tape outfit

Lizzo hilariously rocks Kim Kardashian's viral Balenciaga shipping tape outfit
Beyonce's alleged list of songwriters on Renaissance has leaked

Beyonce's alleged list of songwriters on Renaissance has leaked

Beyonce

Beyonce new album 'Renaissance' 2022

Beyoncé new album 'Renaissance' 2022: release date, title, features & more

Beyonce

Aitch new album 2021: release date, songs, tracklist and more.

Aitch new album 'Close To Home' 2022: release date, songs, tracklist and more

Trending

When did Travis Scott start his relationship with Nike?

When did Travis Scott start his relationship with Nike?

Jason Derulo buys $3.6 million mansion for ex-girlfriend Jena Frumes

Jason Derulo buys $3.6 million mansion for ex-girlfriend Jena Frumes

Jason Derulo

Khloe Kardashian responds to Tristan Thompson holding hands with mystery brunette

Khloé Kardashian responds to Tristan Thompson holding hands with mystery brunette
Kylie Jenner roasted over 'damage control' Target trip amid private jet controversy

Kylie Jenner roasted over 'damage control' Target trip amid private jet controversy

Kylie Jenner

Chaney Jones addresses claims she's dating famous rapper's son after Kanye split

Chaney Jones addresses claims she's dating famous rapper's son after Kanye split

Live Playlists

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

XTRA Gains with Yinka

Homegrown

Capital XTRA New Music