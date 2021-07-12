Marcus Rashford mural defaced following England's Euro 2020 final loss

A mural of Rashford has been defaced. Picture: Getty

A mural in honour of Marcus Rashford has been defaced following the teams loss in the Euro finals game against Italy.

Artwork of Manchester United player Marcus Rashford in Withington, Manchester has been vandalised.

The incident came after the 23 year old player missed a penalty during the Euro finals game against Italy.

The mural in honour of Rashford was created in collaboration with Withington Walls, a community street art project.

The art was painted by street artist Aks and is based on a photograph by Daniel Cheetham.

Whilst Rashford is best know for football, the tribute was commissioned to his recent efforts to tackle child food poverty.

Marcus Rashford has been particularly hailed for challenging the Conservative government's decisions to not provide free school meals for children that need them during the pandemic.

Bin bags were placed to cover the offensive graffiti. Picture: Getty

The quote on the mural reads: "Take pride in knowing that your struggle will play the biggest role in your purpose" and was provided by the players mother.

Co-founder of Withington Walls Ed Wellard, said he woke up to the news the mural had been defaced.

Wellard said that he fixed "what he could" continuing to say "hopefully we will get the artist out to come and fix it".

The Manchester United player was devastated after he missed a penalty. Picture: Getty

This was not an isolated event, with Rashford and other players receiving abuse online - mainly targeted at the England teams other Black players, such as Saka and Sancho.

'Conservative Commentator' Darren Grimes took to Twitter to come for Rashford, saying "penalties not politics from now on"; referring to the stars recent involvement in political issues.

Honestly though @MarcusRashford, penalties not politics from now on, aye? — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) July 11, 2021

However, despite the relentless abuse - locals have come together to spread positivity.

The now-defaced mural is being covered with labels with positive messages and inspiring quotes.

Pictures are being shared on Twitter alongside the hashtags '#SayNoToRacism' and '#RashfordIsAHero'.

Locals have come together to spread positivity. Picture: Getty

The notes read things such as 'Brother' and 'Hero'. Picture: Getty

Disgusted to see that the mural of @MarcusRashford in Withington in Manchester where I has been defaced.



However local people are now rallying around to cover it up with messages of love and support.#SayNoToRacism #RashfordIsAHero pic.twitter.com/EQVSEyurub — Tim Levell (@timlevell) July 12, 2021

Rashford has not yet spoke out about the abusive he has received, or England's Euro loss.