When is the 2023 Summer Love Island Final?

The final for Love Island Series 10 is sooner than you think!

Love Island 2023's summer series feels like it's just begun, but we're more than halfway through the season that brings singletons to the Mallorcan sunshine in search for love.

Hosted by Maya Jama, the series is picking up as fans get to know the likes of Whitney, Ella, Tyrique and more as they attempt to find love.

The show started on Monday 5 June but the Love Island final will take place in the next month or so, normally at the start of August.

Maya Jama hosts the ITV show. . Picture: ITV

Love Island's final is reportedly next month. . Picture: ITV

The final episode of the summer series of 2023 Love Island is rumoured to take place on Monday 31st July.

ITV2 are yet to confirm a date for the final episode, but we can assume it'll be around that time based on previous seasons.

The season is 10 weeks long, with 49 episodes in total including the iconic 'Casa Amor' segment alongside special guests and fun challenges.

The finale sees four couples compete to take the £50,000 cash prize. Picture: ITV

Maya Jama will host the finale, which sees four couples competing for the win and the £50,000 prize money.

The episode tends to be around 90 minutes long and sees the couples have their final dates before they have a special 'prom' to celebrate the end of the series.