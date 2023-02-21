Love Island 'in talks for all-stars version' of the dating show

The show is reportedly making a spin-off version!

Love Island bosses are reportedly in talks for an 'all-stars' version of the ITV2 series thanks to its whirlwind success.

The show over the series has had its string of iconic islanders, including Molly-Mae Hague, Wes Nelson and Ovie Soko.

Fans have long campaigned for an all-star version of the show, thanks to its huge number of familiar faces and personalities that now dominate the UK reality show and celebrity scene.

Love Island is reportedly returning for an all-stars season. Picture: ITV

Reports are currently floating about a launch of the all-star format is currently in the pipeline and could arrive on screens as early as next year.

The main topic of contention will be who out of hundreds of islanders should make a second appearance in the villa, after Adam Collard set the tone with his shock return to the villa in the Summer 2022 series after previously appearing in 2018.

Currently, Love Island icon and fan favourite Maura Higgins from 2019 is rumoured to be attached to the prospective show, as well as Sophie Piper from 2020 and Kady McDermott from 2016.

Fans want Maya Jama to host this rumoured season. . Picture: ITV

A insider revealed to the tabloids that: "Love Island All Stars is in development at ITV and it is a concept they have been talking about.

"This summer's series marks the tenth series of the show and ITV thinks there is an appetite for the concept," continued the source.

They finished by saying: "The plan would be to invite some of the sexiest and most successful former islanders to see if they can find love for a second time around."