Love Island 'in talks for all-stars version' of the dating show

21 February 2023, 14:05

The show is reportedly making a spin-off version!

Love Island bosses are reportedly in talks for an 'all-stars' version of the ITV2 series thanks to its whirlwind success.

The show over the series has had its string of iconic islanders, including Molly-Mae Hague, Wes Nelson and Ovie Soko.

Fans have long campaigned for an all-star version of the show, thanks to its huge number of familiar faces and personalities that now dominate the UK reality show and celebrity scene.

Maya Jama addresses injury which left Love Island viewers concerned

Love Island is reportedly returning for an all-stars season.
Love Island is reportedly returning for an all-stars season. Picture: ITV

Reports are currently floating about a launch of the all-star format is currently in the pipeline and could arrive on screens as early as next year.

The main topic of contention will be who out of hundreds of islanders should make a second appearance in the villa, after Adam Collard set the tone with his shock return to the villa in the Summer 2022 series after previously appearing in 2018.

Currently, Love Island icon and fan favourite Maura Higgins from 2019 is rumoured to be attached to the prospective show, as well as Sophie Piper from 2020 and Kady McDermott from 2016.

A middle-aged Love Island for single parents is launching this year

Maya Jama had a small scratch on her shoulder during last night's Love Island episode.
Fans want Maya Jama to host this rumoured season. . Picture: ITV

A insider revealed to the tabloids that: "Love Island All Stars is in development at ITV and it is a concept they have been talking about.

"This summer's series marks the tenth series of the show and ITV thinks there is an appetite for the concept," continued the source.

They finished by saying: "The plan would be to invite some of the sexiest and most successful former islanders to see if they can find love for a second time around."

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Maya Jama, 28, 'parties with Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, two nights in a row'

Maya Jama, 28, 'parties with Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, two nights in a row'

Kim Kardashian & Mariah Carey recreate Rihanna’s Super Bowl with daughters North and Monroe

Kim Kardashian & Mariah Carey recreate Rihanna’s Super Bowl with daughters North and Monroe
Tyga and Avril Lavigne spotted on 'dinner date'

Tyga and Avril Lavigne spotted on 'dinner date'

Pete Davidson dating history: from Kim Kardashian to EmRata

Pete Davidson dating history: from Kim Kardashian to EmRata

Trending

Jake Paul Vs. Tommy Fury Fight: Venue, Tickets & More

Jake Paul Vs. Tommy Fury Fight: Venue, Tickets & More

Chris Brown responds to allegations he “doesn't allow Black women in VIP section”

Chris Brown responds to allegations he “doesn't allow Black women in VIP section”

Chris Brown

Kendall Jenner 'spotted on date' with Bad Bunny after allegedly kissing in club

Kendall Jenner 'spotted on date' with Bad Bunny after allegedly kissing in club

Kendall Jenner dating history

Kendall Jenner dating history: from Harry Styles to Devin Booker and more

Megan Fox breaks silence on Machine Gun Kelly cheating rumours

Megan Fox breaks silence on Machine Gun Kelly cheating rumours

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music
Homegrown Heat
90's Hip-Hop Classics
Capital XTRA Caribbean Collection