When does Winter Love Island 2023 end?: All the details on the final

Love Island is ending soon, and here's all you need to know about the final.

The ending of Love Island 2023 is upon us, and the last few months have seen blossoming relationships and friendships in the South African sun.

Fronted by Maya Jama, the ITV2 dating show returned on January 16 and will end next week as a couple will be crowned winners.

There is still time to go for couples to split or progress further, but here's all we know about the end of Love Island.

Couples still left in the villa include Kai & Sanam and Samie & Tom. Picture: ITV2

The finale of Winter Love Island 2023 will take place on Monday 13th March at 9pm.

Presenter Maya Jama announced the news on social media, and said: "Guys, I have some very, very exciting news. The Love Island final is going to be on… drumroll please… Monday, March 13, on ITV2 and ITVX."

"It is going to be major – you don’t want to miss it. I will see you then."

Maya Jama has announced when Love Island will end. . Picture: ITV

Contestants in the villa currently include Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall, Tom Clare and Sam Elishi, Will Young and Jessie Wynters, and Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan among others.

Love Island has been airing for eight weeks, which is typically the time the series runs for.

The summer series of Love Island typically starts at the beginning of June, so we haven't got long to wait for the villa to appear once more!

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.