TV Salesman Haris Namani joins Winter Love Island 2023

The 21-year-old is looking for a girl to bring home to his parents and family.

The hit ITV2 series Love Island is back, with singletons taking to South Africa in a bid to find love in the infamous villa.

The reality dating show returns next Monday (January 16th) and is the second Winter series after 2020.

Among the contestants is 21-year-old Haris Namani, who is the youngest boy to take part this series.

Haris is a 21-year-old salesman. Picture: ITV

The Doncaster native confessed that he has never been in love, and he thinks that "this is the show that can help me."

He revealed that he has never taken a girl home, and says he will only fall in love after approval from his family.

Haris says, "I’m different, I’m a unique guy, the way I act; confident, not awkward, especially with the girls."

He also calls himself "friendly" and "respectful", which will be a relief to the singletons in the villa.

Haris also says he doesn't give off a bad impression, and that nobody would say to him, "‘Oh, I don’t want to speak to him again.’"

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 16th January on ITV2 and ITVX.