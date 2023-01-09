Hairdresser Tanyel Revan joins Winter Love Island 2023

"If a man can dance I’m in love with him straight away."

The hotly-anticipated new season of Love Island is hitting our screens early next week, and a new batch of contestants have been announced!

Hosted by newbie Maya Jama, the ITV2 show is taking place in South Africa - much like 2020's winter season.

Among the hopefuls looking for love is 26-year-old Tanyel, who is a hairdresser.

Tanyel is looking for love. Picture: ITV

When asked, Tanyel says she's "funny, loud, feisty and charismatic", so could bring lots of energy to the villa.

When asked about who her celebrity crush is she said: "Channing Tatum is handsome but not too pretty. He’s manly and he can dance. If a man can dance I’m in love with him straight away."

Hairdresser Tanyel has over 10,000 followers on Instagram, where she posts hair, beauty and lifestyle content.

When asked about her type, she declared: "I don’t like pretty boys, they give me the ‘ick’ because they always have a crap personality."

Tanyel is a keen traveller, with her Instagram showing holiday locations such as Dubai, and now she can tick South Africa off the list too.

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 16th January on ITV2 and ITVX.