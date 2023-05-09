Summer Love Island 2023's first contestant 'revealed'

Love Island is returning to our screens very soon!

Love Island may have felt like it's just ended, but the summer edition of the ITV2 dating show is hitting our screens soon and the first contestant is rumoured to have been revealed!

After Kai and Sanam were crowned winners of the 2023 Winter edition, all talk has turned to who will be participating in the Mallorcan sunshine mere weeks away.

In the series fronted by Maya Jama, the first contestant for summer Love Island has reportedly been revealed as 21-year-old entrepreneur Andre Furtado.

He has reportedly been scouted by producers. Picture: Instagram

Andre is 21 and an economics graduate. Picture: Instagram

The economics graduate hails from Dudley, West Midlands, and has reportedly been scouted by ITV2 producers for the upcoming season.

He is also the founder of a clothing line 'Social Kids', which has a following of 17.5k on Instagram, and his personal account can be found @dre.furtado.

According to MailOnline, a source revealed that "Andre is the perfect Love Island signing… he's cool, calm, collected, and ready to mingle."

Maya Jama is hosting the summer season. . Picture: Getty

They continued: "He knows himself but without being arrogant and producers are hoping his intellect, as well as his creativity and handsome looks will make him a favourite among the females."

A spokesperson for ITV has commented on the rumours, and told The Sun that: "This is speculation, our line-up will be announced in due course."

It won't be long until the official line up is revealed, with summer Love Island starting on ITV2 and ITVX on Monday June 5.