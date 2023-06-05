How long is Love Island on for tonight?

5 June 2023, 15:49

Maya Jama teases return of Love Island

Here's all the details on the first episode of Summer 2023 Love Island!

It's that time again... Love Island 2023 is here! Fronted by Maya Jama, the second season this year has arrived and starts on June 5.

It will air (as usual) every evening from 9pm apart from Saturday's, which will host a compilation episode.

So, how long is the premiere episode of Love Island 2023 on for? Here's everything you need to know.

When does Summer Love Island 2023 start?

The villa for the Summer 2023 season.
The villa for the Summer 2023 season. Picture: ITV
Maya Jama is back to present another season.
Maya Jama is back to present another season. Picture: ITV

How long is Love Island on for tonight?

Love Island is on from 9pm till 10:35pm tonight, meaning that it is an extended version of the typical hour show.

The first episode sees the contestant meet each other and pair into their initial couplings.

This year, fans have voted who they want to see together via a public vote.

Summer Love Island 2023's first contestant revealed

10 new contestants will be finding love in the Mallorcan sun.
10 new contestants will be finding love in the Mallorcan sun. Picture: ITV

In terms of who will be on the show, the contestants entering the villa tonight are: Ruchee Gurung, Tyrique Hyde, Molly Marsh, George Fensom, Catherine Agbaje, Ella Thomas, Jess Harding, Mehdi Edno, Mitchel Taylor and André Furtado.

LOVE ISLAND AIRS TONIGHT AT 9PM ON ITV2 AND ITVX

