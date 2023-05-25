When does Summer Love Island 2023 start?

25 May 2023, 12:12

Maya Jama shows off all of her Love Island outfits

The hit reality show is back in June for another eight weeks of love, drama and more!

Love Island is back for its 10th series, and there is not long to go until fans can expect a summer of romance, friendships and of course... drama!

Fronted by Maya Jama, this will be her second season presenting the hit ITV2 and ITVX show, following on from the success of Winter Love Island which saw winners Kai and Sanam take the top spot.

Summer Love Island 2023's first contestant 'revealed'

So, when does 2023 Love Island start? Here's all we know!

When does Summer Love Island 2023 start?
Maya Jama is hosting the summer season! Picture: ITV

  1. When does 2023 Love Island start?

    Summer Love Island 2023 starts on Monday 5th June at 9pm.

    You can catch all the action on ITV2 and ITVX, where previous series of the hit dating show can be watched on demand.

    This series is reportedly running for eight weeks instead of the typical ten, but has yet to be officially confirmed.

    Love Island is reportedly returning for an all-stars season.
    Love Island is back for its 10th season. . Picture: ITV

  2. Where is 2023 Love Island taking place?

    The summer season is back in Mallorca after spending its winter stint in South Africa earlier this year.

    The villa is a whopping six-bedroom Mallorcan mansion, which has has a 20-metre swimming pool, and outdoor kitchen and the infamous fire pit.

    Of course, the interior will be kitted out in the finest hair and beauty products, along with bright colourful trinkets.

    The villa is a sprawling Mallorcan mansion.
    The villa is a sprawling Mallorcan mansion. Picture: ITV

  3. Who are the contestants for Love Island 2023?

    So far, no contestants for the summer 2023 series of love Island have been officially announced.

    However, rumours have been circulating over what singletons will be jetting off to Mallorca to find love.

    One rumoured contestant is 21-year-old Andre Furtado, who is a student and entrepreneur.

    Andre is 21 and an economics graduate.
    Andre is rumoured to be hitting the villa. . Picture: Instagram

