When does Summer Love Island 2023 start?

The hit reality show is back in June for another eight weeks of love, drama and more!

Love Island is back for its 10th series, and there is not long to go until fans can expect a summer of romance, friendships and of course... drama!

Fronted by Maya Jama, this will be her second season presenting the hit ITV2 and ITVX show, following on from the success of Winter Love Island which saw winners Kai and Sanam take the top spot.

So, when does 2023 Love Island start? Here's all we know!

Maya Jama is hosting the summer season! Picture: ITV