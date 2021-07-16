Who is Love Island's Danny Bibby? Age, job, Instagram and more

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island 2021 'bombshell' Danny Bibby.

A new boy has been added into the mix and he has declared that he will be the "alpha-male" of the villa.

Danny made his big entrance by choosing Kaz to go on a date with him. Here's everything you need to know about the villa's latest addition.

How old is Love Island's Danny Bibby? Love Island newcomer Danny Bibby is 25 years old. Where is Love Island's Danny Bibby from? The 25 year old comes from Wigan. View this post on Instagram A post shared by B I B B Y (@dannybibby_) What job does Love Island's Danny Bibby have? Danny is a plumber but also his own clothing brand 'KRAMCLO' which he started during lockdown. Speaking on his brand Danny said: "I love fashion and getting ready. I like looking smart and wearing designer clothes. That’s my thing". Fans can follow the brand on Instagram at: '@kramclo'. What is Love Island's Danny Bibby's Instagram? The 'bombshell' can be followed on Instagram at: @dannybibby_, where he already has over 16k followers. Danny started his own clothing brand during lockdown. Picture: ITV What is Love Island's Danny Bibby looking for in the villa? When speaking about the girls Danny that Lucinda is his type, saying she Brighton girl has "nice eyes". He continued saying: "Sharon is nice." "I like Kaz’s vibe. Kaz is bubbly like me so I think we’d get on like a house on fire.". View this post on Instagram A post shared by B I B B Y (@dannybibby_) Danny also spoke on the other boys in the villa, saying: "The guys need an alpha male and I feel like that’s me.". Danny said he is looking for fun and a relationship in the villa, saying: "Hopefully someone can sweep me off my feet.".

Fans can watch Love Island at 9pm on ITV2.