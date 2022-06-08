Lori Harvey deletes all photos of Michael B. Jordan from social media following split

The 25-year-old model has erased all photos and videos of her ex-boyfriend Michael B. Jordan on social media.

Lori Harvey has erased her newly ex-boyfriend Michael B. Jordan from her social media shortly after reports revealed the pair have split.

The 25-year-old model and 35-year-old actor called it quits after a year and a half of being in a relationship.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Picture: Getty

The ex-couple have since both unfollowed each other on social media, but Lori almost instantly removed photos of her and the Creed actor.

Meanwhile, Jordan still has photos and video clips of him and Lori Harvey on his main feed on Instagram.

The last post of the couple on the actor's Instagram was shared on March 30, showing off their stunning outfits for the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

In another post, which was uploaded on February 16, Jordan shared a photo of just Lori Harvey, admiring her with the caption 'I love her'.

The couple were known to post each other on social media, showing off beautiful moments they shared together.

They were often referred to as the internet's "couple goals" and had many people that aspired to have a relationship like theirs.

Lori Harvey removed all photos and videos of herself and Michael B. Jordan on Instagram. Picture: Getty

On Monday (Jun 6) Lori's father Steve Harvey confirmed the split during Monday's episode of The Steve Harvey Morning Show.

He addressed the breakup, stating: 'I'm team Lori, 1,000 percent. She's my daughter. I love her, I support her.'

However, in a very Steve Harvey way, he made light of the split and joked that at least it didn't end in a costly divorce - of which Steve himself has had three of.

“I’m going to have to start breaking up on IG [Instagram] because this going to court is costly.” Steve joked.

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan sparked rumours of their romance back in 2020, and later confirmed they were in a relationship in January 2021 by going Instagram official.