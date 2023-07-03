Lil Nas X hilariously reacts to sex toy thrown on stage mid-performance

The singer had a hysterical reaction to having a sex toy thrown on stage during a performance in Sweden.

Lil Nas X has laughed off an incident which saw a sex toy being thrown on stage during a performance in Stockholm, Sweden mid-concert.

The 'Panini' rapper performed at European Lollapalooza in Sweden when a sex toy mimicking a vagina was thrown at the performer's feet from the crowd.

He had a chill response when the object was tossed on stage during his headline set as he performed "Down Souf H*es".

Lil Nas X had the object thrown at him during a performance. Picture: Getty

As he performed his hit, the object nearly hit the rapper in the knee, and quipped: "who threw they p****y on stage?"

The rapper laughed as he wore furry knee-high boots and a matching blue loincloth.

Lil Nas X clearly found the incident funny, and changed his Twitter name to p***y in light of the incident.

SOMEONE THREW WHAT AT LIL NAS? 😭 pic.twitter.com/IH86ntinKs — 𝙈𝘼𝙅𝙊𝙍 (@lilnasxmajor) July 2, 2023

The incident comes as numerous musicians have had objects thrown at them on stage in the recent months.

Bebe Rexha, a pop singer, had to seek hospital treatment after a fan's phone was tossed at her eye at a show in New York.

In another incident, a man stormed the stage and slapped pop singer Ava Max in Los Angeles.