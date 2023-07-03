Lil Nas X hilariously reacts to sex toy thrown on stage mid-performance

3 July 2023, 16:50

Lil Nas X reacts to Nicki Minaj collab rumours

The singer had a hysterical reaction to having a sex toy thrown on stage during a performance in Sweden.

Lil Nas X has laughed off an incident which saw a sex toy being thrown on stage during a performance in Stockholm, Sweden mid-concert.

The 'Panini' rapper performed at European Lollapalooza in Sweden when a sex toy mimicking a vagina was thrown at the performer's feet from the crowd.

He had a chill response when the object was tossed on stage during his headline set as he performed "Down Souf H*es".

Lil Nas X issues apology to trans community after being accused of mocking them

Lil Nas X had the object thrown at him during a performance.
Lil Nas X had the object thrown at him during a performance. Picture: Getty

As he performed his hit, the object nearly hit the rapper in the knee, and quipped: "who threw they p****y on stage?"

The rapper laughed as he wore furry knee-high boots and a matching blue loincloth.

Lil Nas X clearly found the incident funny, and changed his Twitter name to p***y in light of the incident.

Lil Nas X's 'Baby Registry' raises thousands for various charities

The incident comes as numerous musicians have had objects thrown at them on stage in the recent months.

Bebe Rexha, a pop singer, had to seek hospital treatment after a fan's phone was tossed at her eye at a show in New York.

In another incident, a man stormed the stage and slapped pop singer Ava Max in Los Angeles.

