Did Lil Nas X's 'Call Me By Your Name' get removed from streaming services?

Is Lil Nas X's 'Montero' song getting taken down?

A few of Lil Nas X fans are claiming his 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' is disappearing off streaming services in certain countries.

It all began on Tuesday (Apr 13) when a fan tweeted that the track allegedly wasn’t working on their Spotify account.

The rapper responded to the fan, replying “it’s happening on all streaming services.”

The 22-year-old artist then tweeted: “since call me by your name is no longer working on many streaming services i will be uploading the audio to pornhub at 3pm est.”

Fans in certain countries have reported that Lil Nas X's 'Montero' is no longer available on streaming services. Picture: Twitter

One fans uploaded a screenshot of her unsuccessfully attempting to play the song on Apple Music, writing she “was about to laugh at you guys for not being able to listen BUT I CANT ANYMORE EITHER.”

Nas is even encouraging fans to screen-record the track to save to their phone galleries, in case it gets taken down for good.

Lil Nas X encourages fans to screen record the audio/video to 'Montero', as it may no longer be on streaming services. Picture: Twitter

The rapper wrote "not even joking. everybody stream call me by your name hard today because it may no longer be available tomorrow and there’s nothing i can really do about it. thanks for all the support tho!"

He later added "thank you to everyone for using your voices. i’m not placing any blame on the streaming services. most people have said they are able to go and redownload. please let me know if you guys still have a problem."

Lil Nas X reveals he's not "placing any blame" on the streaming services. Picture: Twitter

However, Billboard published a report, claiming they “can confirm that the song is not being removed.”