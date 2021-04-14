Did Lil Nas X's 'Call Me By Your Name' get removed from streaming services?
14 April 2021, 11:26
Fans from various countries have claimed Lil Nas X's 'Montero' track is no longer available on streaming services.
Lil Nas X's controversial track 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' track has been highly criticised for its "satanic messaging" and explicit content. However, the song still sits on the No.1 spot on the global Spotify chart.
However, the popular song may not be on streaming services for much longer, according to Lil Nas X and his record label.
But, what happened?
Is Lil Nas X's 'Montero' song getting taken down?
A few of Lil Nas X fans are claiming his 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' is disappearing off streaming services in certain countries.
It all began on Tuesday (Apr 13) when a fan tweeted that the track allegedly wasn’t working on their Spotify account.
The rapper responded to the fan, replying “it’s happening on all streaming services.”
The 22-year-old artist then tweeted: “since call me by your name is no longer working on many streaming services i will be uploading the audio to pornhub at 3pm est.”
One fans uploaded a screenshot of her unsuccessfully attempting to play the song on Apple Music, writing she “was about to laugh at you guys for not being able to listen BUT I CANT ANYMORE EITHER.”
Nas is even encouraging fans to screen-record the track to save to their phone galleries, in case it gets taken down for good.
The rapper wrote "not even joking. everybody stream call me by your name hard today because it may no longer be available tomorrow and there’s nothing i can really do about it. thanks for all the support tho!"
He later added "thank you to everyone for using your voices. i’m not placing any blame on the streaming services. most people have said they are able to go and redownload. please let me know if you guys still have a problem."
However, Billboard published a report, claiming they “can confirm that the song is not being removed.”
What did Lil Nas X's record label say about the song getting removed?
Lil Nas X's record label, Columbia Records, released a statement about 'Montero' potentially being removed from streaming services.
On Tuesday (Apr 13) Columbia Records shared a tweet, which read: Thanks for all your comments regarding @LilNasX “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” It’s unfortunately out of our control but we are doing everything possible to keep the song up on streaming services."
"We will keep you up to date as we hear more. Thank you for understanding."
As for now, it's hard to tell whether Nas is pulling a huge prank, but the rapper has insists he’s being serious.
His record label also confirmed that the song may potentially be taken off streaming services.
This article will be updated accordingly.