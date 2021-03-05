Did Tekashi 6ix9ine slide into Lil Nas X's DMs? What has 6ix9ine said?

Did Tekashi 6ix9ine slide into Lil Nas X's DMs? What has 69 said? Picture: Getty

Tekashi 6ix9ine has responded to Lil Nas X claims, that he 'slid into his DMs'.

Lil Nas X and Tekashi 6ix9ine became a trending topic, when the "Old Town Road" artist claimed the "TROLLZ" rapper slid into his DMs.

Back in May 2019, Lil Nas X sparked claims that he fancied the rapper when he commented 'no homo looking kinda cute' during 6ix9ine's Instagram Live.

So, are there any truths to the flirting rumours? Did Tekashi 6ix9ine really slide into Lil Nas X's DMs? Find out more below.

What has Lil Nas X said about Tekashi 6ix9ine? Lil Nas X has claimed Tekashi 6ix9ine slid into his DMs on Instagram, posting a screen-grab of the alleged messages. On Thursday (Mar 4) Lil Nas X clapped back at a homophobic post from Tekashi 6ix9ine. In the post shared by 6ix9ine, he screenshotted an article on China’s recent decision to reportedly make COVID-19 anal swab tests mandatory for foreigners. The "FEFE" rapper wrote “Lil Nas X entered the chat,” as the caption to the screenshot of the article. Later that day, Lil Nas X took to TikTok to address the comment. Dancing along to his own song, Lil Nas X captioned the video “This you?” while he shared a screenshot of his DMs with 6ix9ine. The screenshot revealed two separate messages sent from 6ix9ine to Lil Nas X, which garnered no response. “Yo,” wrote 6ix9ine in October last year. “Gonna be in ya city soon what you doing lol?” he wrote in a message allegedly sent last month. What has Tekashi 6ix9ine said about Lil Nas X? Tekashi 6ix9ine denied he slide into Lil Nas X's DMs, sharing a video of himself dispelling the claims. On Friday (Mar 5) 6ix9ie posted an Insta Stories video of himself going into his own Instagram inbox. "Before this sh*t even start we gon' nip this sh*t in the bud. This my 'gram right here, 6ix9ine, and that's my account. He then goes on Lil Nas X's page and goes onto their message history. When he was seen opening up his chat history with Lil Nas X, 21, it appeared empty other than a message request from the Old Town Road hitmaker. 6ix9ine continued "Stop playin' with me son". Instagram does allow its users to 'unsend' messages, as well as to delete entire conversations from their chat history. Fans are confused and don't know who to believe as the Lil Nas X screenshots could be modified and Tekashi's messages could have been deleted.

