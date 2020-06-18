Nicki Minaj responds after Lil Nas X hid being a fan to keep sexuality secret

18 June 2020, 13:10 | Updated: 18 June 2020, 13:12

Nicki Minaj responds to Lil Nas X's admission on Twitter
Nicki Minaj responds to Lil Nas X's admission on Twitter. Picture: Getty

Rapstress Nicki Minaj has praised Lil Nas X for "speaking his truth" about his sexuality.

Nicki MInaj has responded to Lil Nas X after the rapper admitted he hid that he was a fan to hide his sexuality.

Nicki Minaj fans convinced she's pregnant in new 'baby bump' video

On Tuesday (Jun 18) the 37-year-old rapstress took to Twitter to reply to the Old Town Road rapper about his recent confession.

Nicki revealed that she was a little disappointed by Lil Nas X not being open about being a 'Barb'.

The rapstress wrote: 'It was a bit of a sting when you denied being a barb, but I understand. [ribbon emoji] Congratulations on building up your confidence to speak your truth. @LilNasX.'

Nicki Minaj praises Lil Nas X for "speaking his truth"
Nicki Minaj praises Lil Nas X for "speaking his truth". Picture: Twitter

Nas swiftly responded to Nicki and showed he was sad he upsetter her, with sharing an image of Spongebob Squarepants character Squidward crying.

He responded: 'the generous queen, i love u. and i’m sorry i did that in a time where u were already getting so much bandwagon hate. i felt so bad, hoping u wouldn’t see my denial. 

Nas continued 'i was just so afraid of people finding out about me and losing everything before i even got a chance.'  

Lil Nas X wants to collaborate with Nicki Minaj
Lil Nas X wants to collaborate with Nicki Minaj. Picture: Twitter

The day prior to this exchange, Lil Nas X revealed that he reached out to Nicki to collaborate on a song, to a Nicki fan account.

Nas was rumoured to have been the owner of a Nicki fan account account @nasmaraj, however he never cleared up the claims until now.

He responded to a tweet from Minaj, writing: 'i have this song i want u on and was wondering….'

'It was accompanied with a meme of an emoji and an engagement ring, which read: 'I am proposing.'

Lil Nas X came out as gay during an interview last year July
Lil Nas X came out as gay during an interview last year July. Picture: Getty

When a Twitter user asked why he never admitted to running the account, he responded: 'i didn’t want people to know i was gay tbh.'

Another fan argued that being a Nicki fan doesn't make him gay.

Nas responded 'it don’t but people will assume if you had an entire fan page dedicated to nicki u are gay. and the rap/music industry ain’t exactly built or accepting of gay men yet.'

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Nicki Minaj News!

Latest Nicki Minaj News

Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj confirm joint album

Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj joint album: tracklist, release date, songs, features & more
Sia faced backlash after mixing up Cardi B and Nicki Minaj in a tweet.

Sia apologises after mistaking Cardi B for Nicki Minaj

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj fans are convinced the star is pregnant after spotting 'baby bump' in new music video

Nicki Minaj 'pregnant': Fans convinced new video reveals "baby bump"
Nicki Minaj throws shade at Usher in new song lyrics

Nicki Minaj savagely trolls Usher on new Tekashi 6ix9ine song
Nicki Minaj tweeted and deleted a response to the backlash she faced for working with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Nicki Minaj responds to backlash over new Tekashi 6ix9ine collaboration

More News

Kanye West's new album is reportedly called 'God's Country'

Kanye West new album 2020: tracklist, release date, songs, features & more

Kanye West

Cardi B was one of the first rappers to share a voice note on Twitter

Funniest Twitter voice notes so far and how to make your own

Suge Knight's son hints Tupac is still alive with “new photo”

Suge Knight's son hints Tupac is still alive with “new photo”

Tupac

Chris Brown's daughter Royalty supports Black Lives Matter in new video

Chris Brown's daughter Royalty, 6, supports Black Lives Matter in new video

Chris Brown

J. Cole responds after being hit with "mysoginistic claims" over new song lyrics

J Cole responds after being slammed over "misogynisitic" lyrics in new song

J Cole