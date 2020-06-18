Nicki Minaj responds after Lil Nas X hid being a fan to keep sexuality secret

Nicki Minaj responds to Lil Nas X's admission on Twitter. Picture: Getty

Rapstress Nicki Minaj has praised Lil Nas X for "speaking his truth" about his sexuality.

Nicki MInaj has responded to Lil Nas X after the rapper admitted he hid that he was a fan to hide his sexuality.

On Tuesday (Jun 18) the 37-year-old rapstress took to Twitter to reply to the Old Town Road rapper about his recent confession.

Nicki revealed that she was a little disappointed by Lil Nas X not being open about being a 'Barb'.

The rapstress wrote: 'It was a bit of a sting when you denied being a barb, but I understand. [ribbon emoji] Congratulations on building up your confidence to speak your truth. @LilNasX.'

Nicki Minaj praises Lil Nas X for "speaking his truth". Picture: Twitter

Nas swiftly responded to Nicki and showed he was sad he upsetter her, with sharing an image of Spongebob Squarepants character Squidward crying.

He responded: 'the generous queen, i love u. and i’m sorry i did that in a time where u were already getting so much bandwagon hate. i felt so bad, hoping u wouldn’t see my denial.

Nas continued 'i was just so afraid of people finding out about me and losing everything before i even got a chance.'

Lil Nas X wants to collaborate with Nicki Minaj. Picture: Twitter

The day prior to this exchange, Lil Nas X revealed that he reached out to Nicki to collaborate on a song, to a Nicki fan account.

Nas was rumoured to have been the owner of a Nicki fan account account @nasmaraj, however he never cleared up the claims until now.

He responded to a tweet from Minaj, writing: 'i have this song i want u on and was wondering….'

'It was accompanied with a meme of an emoji and an engagement ring, which read: 'I am proposing.'

Lil Nas X came out as gay during an interview last year July. Picture: Getty

When a Twitter user asked why he never admitted to running the account, he responded: 'i didn’t want people to know i was gay tbh.'

Another fan argued that being a Nicki fan doesn't make him gay.

Nas responded 'it don’t but people will assume if you had an entire fan page dedicated to nicki u are gay. and the rap/music industry ain’t exactly built or accepting of gay men yet.'

