Lil Nas X slammed after attending huge maskless party with TikTokers

The pop star has received backlash for going to a maskless party during the pandemic, despite his previous tweets about COVID-19.

Lil Nas X has been receiving backlash over his 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' music video, but this time, he's under fire for throwing a maskless party.

Over the Easter weekend, the 21-year-old pop star attended a massive party during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Old Town Road" star was seen partying along with TikTok influencers, where most of them were spotted without masks.

Lil Nas X has been highly criticised on social media for his 'Montero' music video, his "Satan shoes" and more. Picture: Getty

The "Panini" artist was spotted amongst other guests at the musician-turned-influencer Austin Mahone's 25th birthday party.

A clip circulated on social media, showing Lil Nas X dancing and singing to his new song alongside other party-goers.

Austin also posted a clip from his birthday bash, which was reportedly held at Wish mansion in Bel Air.

TikTok influencer Quenlin Blackwell was also spotted at the party.

After the video went viral on social media, fans quickly pointed out that Lil Nas X previously tweeted against indoor gatherings during the pandemic while defending his "Satan Shoes".

"we are in a pandemic & there is a mass shooting every week but y'all are gathering in church to discuss shoes lmaooo," the artist tweeted at the time.

Lil Nas X responds to backlash with a tweet about the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: Twitter

Fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment in Lil Nas X.

One fan wrote "lil nas x gets caught throwing a party with a no social media rule for tiktokers, less than a week after preaching about public gatherings in a pandemic."

Another fan wrote "him saying "we are in a pandemic" and then proceeding to go out to a party... the argument still stands".

Lil Nas X responds after receiving backlash online. Picture: Twitter

A Twitter user added "I don't care about lil nas x satan shoes, him doing stuff with satan in his video. as a catholic i genuinely don't give two f**ks."

"but i do have a problem with him saying not to go have big gatherings during the pandemic and then goes to a party #lilnasxisoverparty," one tweet read."

See more reactions to Lil Nas X attending a maskless party on Twitter below.

